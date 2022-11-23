Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. A Light in the Flame by Jennifer L. Armentrout – 9781957568157 – (Blue…

Listen now to WTOP News

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. A Light in the Flame by Jennifer L. Armentrout – 9781957568157 – (Blue Box Press)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

3. Desert Star by Michael Connelly – 9780316421461 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Lost Metal by Brandon Sanderson – 9780765391209 – (Tor Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818553 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Single and Ready to Jingle by Piper Rayne – 9781990098604 – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama – 9780593237472 – (Crown)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.