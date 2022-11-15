ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 12:36 PM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Desert Star by Michael Connelly – 9780316421461 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

3. Charm by Tracy Wolff – 9781649371294 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

4. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818553 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry – 9781250866462 – (Flatiron Books)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Going Rogue by Janet Evanovich – 9781668003084 – (Atria Books)

10. Triple Cross by James Patterson – 9780316499194 – (Little, Brown and Company)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

