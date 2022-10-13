US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 2:15 PM

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

4. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

5. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Endless Summer” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. “The Winners” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

9. “Blowback” by Patterson/DuBois (Little, Brown)

10. “Treasure State” by C.J. Box (Minotaur)

11. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Atria)

12. “The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas” by Patterson/Safran (Little, Brown)

13. “The Butcher and the Wren” by Alaina Urquhart (Zando)

14. “All Good People Here” by Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

15. “You Are Home” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)

2. “Lighter” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony)

3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Killing the Legends” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “Live Wire” by Kelly Rippa (Dey Street)

6. “The World of the End” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Cooking from the Spirit” by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow)

8. “The Stay-at-Home Chef: Family Favorites Cookbook” by Rachel Farnsworth (Alpha)

9. “Preppy Kitchen” by John Kanell (Simon Element)

10. “Starry Messenger” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt)

11. “Adrift” by Scott Galloway (Portfolio)

12. “The Return of the Gods” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

13. “Healing Through Words” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)

14. “Guinness World Records 2023” (Guinness World Records)

15. “The Art of the Chicken” by Jacques Pepin (Harvest)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham (Vintage)

3. “Riding the Nightmare” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. “After the Bite” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Christmas Eve Cowboy” by Palmer/Pearce/Fossen (Zebra)

7. “Mean and Evil” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “A Christmas Promise” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

10. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

11. “Explosive Revenge” by Maggie K. Black (Love Inspired Suspense)

12. “Married in Texas” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. “Imagine Us” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

14. “An Amish Proposal for Christmas” by Vannetta Chapman (Love Inspired)

15. “Her Surprise Christmas Courtship” by Emma Miller (Love Inspired)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 32” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

4. “Maybe Now” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

6. “By the Way of Deception” by Tsarfati/Yohn (Ten Peaks)

7. “These Silent Woods” by Kimi Cunningham Grant (Minotaur)

8. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

9. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. “Spy X Family, Vol. 8” by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

11. “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

12. “Hungry Girl: Simply Comfort” by Lisa Lillien (Griffin)

13. “Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Vol. 16” by Aidairo Yen)

14. “Art of Coloring: Hocus Pocus” (Disney Editions)

15. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

