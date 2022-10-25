Rom-com classic ‘Holiday’ kicks off Molly Smith’s final season at Arena Stage

Molly Smith's final season at Arena Stage begins with a 1928 play that she says really resonates with people living through the pandemic.

Over the summer, Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith announced plans to retire after the 2022-2023 season, ending a prolific 25-year run at D.C.’s prestigious theater.

Smith will, however, remain at the helm of Arena Stage for one final season, which kicks off with the rom-com “Holiday,” running now through Nov. 6.

“You can’t leave one of these big jobs and just say, ‘Bye!'” Smith told WTOP. “They’ll do a national search, they’re in the midst of that right now, for somebody to take over. … This is a moment where we need to laugh, tease each other, go to the theater and have a great time.”

“Holiday” is a 1928 play by Philip Barry, a “wonderful romantic writer” known for his 1939 play “The Philadelphia Story,” which became an Oscar-winning 1940 movie starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. The duo did three other films: “Sylvia Scarlet” (1935), “Holiday” (1938) and the screwball comedy classic “Bringing Up Baby” (1938).

“‘Holiday’ is one of his plays that is not done as often, but it is the perfect ideal play for right now,” Smith said. “(A) It’s a love story and (B) it’s about a young man who decides he wants to live his life backwards. He wants to retire young so he can really enjoy it, then make all of his money later. What’s that sound like? Does that sound like right now?”

It’s a theme that will hit home for audience members who have changed jobs, launched companies or worked remotely for work-life balance during the pandemic.

“There are so many people that are questioning their lives right now,” Smith said. “The pandemic gave people an opportunity to really think through how to live one’s best life. This is a young man who makes a decision about how he’s going to live his best life, and of course, a lot of people totally disagree with him — and therein lies the drama.”

The move disappoints his wealthy fiancée, but excites her more unconventional sister. “As with any family, not everybody agrees with big life choices,” Smith said. “The beauty of it is that audiences that are young or old are really enjoying it. It’s witty; it’s clever; it is full of wordplay. … We’ve really found that young people respond [with] a charged reaction.”

It’s all visualized by set designer Misha Kachman, costume designer Ivania Stack and director Anita Maynard-Losh, who “have created this world of great wealth and taste on stage,” Smith said. “It’s very beautiful, the costumes are very stunning. For people who like to see sumptuous clothing, it is a catwalk show for sure — period costumes, Roaring ’20s.”

The dance choreography will also reflect the Roaring ’20s with flapper-style dancing, as well as off-stage singing provided by the Georgetown University Chamber Singers.

