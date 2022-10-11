Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Top Gun: Maverick 2. Bullet Train 3. Where the Crawdads Sing 4. Jeepers Creepers Reborn 5.…

Movies US charts:

1. Top Gun: Maverick

2. Bullet Train

3. Where the Crawdads Sing

4. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

5. Emily the Criminal

6. Minions: The Rise of Gru

7. Vesper

8. Bandit

9. God’s Country

10. Elvis

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Jeepers Creepers Reborn

2. Bandit

3. God’s Country

4. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

5. Resurrection

6. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

7. Dead for a Dollar

8. The Enforcer

9. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

10. Trick ’R Treat (2008)

