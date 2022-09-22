RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap | DC prayer service honors war victims | Economist: Ukraine needs funds | Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 11:22 AM

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Oath of Loyalty, Vince Flynn” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

3. “The Butcher and the Wren” by Alaina Urquhart (Zando)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

9. “Blowback” by James Patterson and Brendan DeBois (Little, Brown)

10. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)

11. “What If? 2” by Randall Munroe (Riverhead)

12. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

13. “Good Inside” by Becky Kennedy (HarperWave)

14. “The Ballad of Never After” by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron Books)

15. “Nona the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir (Tordotcom)

16. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

17. “Holding the Line” by Geoffrey Berman (Penguin Press)

18. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

19. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

20. “The Great Reset” by Alex Jones (Skyhorse Publishing)

21. “Dinners with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg (Simon & Schuster)

22. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

23. “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

24. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

25. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

