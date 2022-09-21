Theatre Week kicks off at The Wharf, ushering in 3 weeks of discounted shows

Theatre Washington presents Theatre Week with special discounts at a variety of venues across the D.C. area over a period of three weeks from Sept. 22 through Oct. 9.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Theatre Week (Part 1)

You’ve heard of Restaurant Week where local restaurants offer special menus at promotional prices. Imagine the same thing for local theater productions across town!

Theatre Washington presents Theatre Week with special discounts at a variety of venues across the D.C. area over a period of three weeks from Sept. 22 through Oct. 9.

This is the first Theatre Week since 2019.

“We’re really excited to be back,” President and CEO Amy Austin told WTOP.

While theater deals start on Thursday, the big Kickoff Fest is Saturday at Arena Stage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features performances, panel discussions and free food and drinks from ANXO Cider, DC Brau and other local restaurants.

“It’s a really jam-packed day and there’s something for everyone,” she said.

That evening, there will also be a free concert on the floating stage at Transit Pier at The Wharf in Southwest D.C. from 4 to 6 p.m.

“We walk across the street from Arena to The Wharf and have a happy-hour concert with some of our favorite theater artists,” Austin said.

After the kickoff event, you can bounce around town for “three weeks of special-priced shows and events in celebration of the theater community,” Austin said. “There’s something for everyone: there’s musicals, there’s dramas, there’s family-friendly shows.”

Tickets are $22, $33 and $44 per person.

“They’re very accessibly priced and you’re gonna have a great time,” Austin said.

Shows include “Nine Night” at Round House; “Ain’t No Mo” at Woolly Mammoth; “The Color Purple” at Signature; “The Trip to Bountiful” at Ford’s; “The Till Trilogy” at Mosaic; “Dance Nation” at Olney; “Once On This Island” at Constellation; “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” at Studio; and “The Good Doctor” at Washington Stage Guild.

“Theatre Week is a great reminder of what a wonderful thing it is to go sit in a room full of people and watch the same show together with live performances by these brilliant actors and performers, who we are so lucky to have here in D.C.,” Austin said. “The quality of the work is amazing and you feel different when you leave those plays.”

See the full lineup with ticket prices here.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Theatre Week (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.