Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 7:03 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — British Prime Minister Liz Truss; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

