Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ courts your interest with a half-hour comedy

Three things to watch

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

It’s easy to be annoyed about the single life these days, because it’s rough in these dating streets. And a career in the courtroom is hardly calming either.

But when Jennifer Walters — played by Tatiana Maslany in this new Marvel series — gets angry, it’s different.

In “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Walters, a single 30-something lawyer who specializes in superhero cases, navigates stressors in her personal and professional lives — as well as those that come along with, you know, being a green 6-foot-7-inch superhuman.

“She-Hulk” is now streaming on Disney+.

‘House of the Dragon’

Do not bother “Game of Thrones” fans on Sunday.

That’s because it marks the debut of “House of the Dragon,” a long-awaited prequel to the infamous fantasy series — and the anticipation has been palpable.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” novel, the new series is telling an older story, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and focused on the history of the House Targaryen. Expect your timeline to be flooded with reviews, spoilers and Daenerys reaction GIFs.

You can watch it on HBO and HBO Max (which are owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery).

‘Bad Sisters’

If a dark and thrilling comedy is your cup of tea, this is for you.

The titular “Bad Sisters” here are the five Garvey siblings, bound together by a childhood trauma — and a vow to take care of each other amid an investigation into the death of one of their husbands.

Based on the Flemish series “Clan,” the acting is top notch and the scenery in Ireland is to die for. See what I just did there?

The first two episodes of the limited series starts are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Two things to listen to

“Holy Fvck,” Demi Lovato has new music coming out.

The singer, who recently shared she’s back to using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them, is releasing her eighth studio album. It sounds super personal.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself,” Lovato said in a statement. “To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

The 16-track album is now out.

Let’s dance.

Panic! at the Disco has been giving us joy for years, and this latest album is no different.

“Viva Las Vengeance” is out Friday, with the title paying homage to the act’s early days as a pop rock quartet out of Las Vegas.

Today, it’s frontman Brendon Urie’s solo project, but Panic!’s jams are still moving fans.

“‘Viva Las Vengeance’ is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie said in a statement. “There was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

“Viva Las Vengeance” debuted on Friday.

One thing to talk about

“When are you going to have a baby?”

Newlyweds can tell you that’s a question that sometimes can come as early as the wedding reception — and it’s not always welcomed.

More often than not, it’s a query directed at women, so it was nice to see former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins have to tackle curiosity about when he and his wife, Jessica Clarke, plan on starting a family during a recent interview.

“I believe that, God willing, we will have kids,” Higgins, who married Clarke in November 2021, recently told E! News. “But right now it’s not a conversation we have often and it’s not something I believe either of us are craving. You know, you hear the ‘baby fever,’ I don’t know if either of us have baby fever right now.”

Besides, he said, they are already raising a puppy. As a fellow dog parent, I know how tough that can be — children grow up and eventually become independent, but dogs never do.

Something to sip on

Leave it to the brilliant Diane Keaton to bring us what is basically “13 Going on 30” for the Instagram age.

The 76-year-old actor stars alongside Elizabeth Lail — as well as Taylour Paige, Loretta Devine, Lois Smith and “Schitt’s Creek” alum Dustin Milligan, among others — in new comedy “Mack & Rita.”

Lail plays Mack, a 30-year-old influencer who feels like an old soul. Naturally, she ends up in the body of her senior self, Rita, played by Keaton.

No matter what you think of the film’s concept, I find it delightful how Keaton continues to work in projects as varied as films, animated TV series and a Justin Bieber music video.

Much has been made about how Hollywood celebrates youth, sometimes at the expense — and the erasure — of older performers. But with Keaton and projects like “Mack & Rita,” it’s easy to see why the “coastal grandmother” aesthetic has taken hold.

