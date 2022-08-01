August entertainment guide 2022

The summer rolls on with plenty of fun events around the D.C. area.
Mark your calendars with our August Entertainment Guide:
August Entertainment Guide
Aug. 1-7: “The Hot Wing King” at Studio Theatre
Aut. 1-15: “Camp Shakespeare” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Aug. 1-21: “Fantastagirl at the Math Monster” at Adventure Theatre
Aug. 1-28: “American Prophet” at Arena Stage
Aug. 1-28: Folger’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at National Building Museum
Aug. 1-Sept. 3: “Cabaret Series” at Olney Theatre Center
Aug. 1-Sept. 3: “Investigation: Detective McDevitt” at Ford’s Theatre
Aug. 1-Sept. 4: “Six: The Musical” at National Theatre
Aug. 2-3: Rage Against the Machine at Capital One Arena
Aug. 2-Oct. 9: “Hamilton” at the Kennedy Center
Aug. 3: Pixar’s “Lightyear” hits Disney+
Aug. 3: Alicia Keys at Pier Six Pavilion
Aug. 3: Fitz & The Tantrums at Wolf Trap
Aug. 3: Scarface at Howard Theatre
Aug. 3: America at The Birchmere
Aug. 4: Kendrick Lamar at Capital One Arena
Aug. 4: Maren Morris at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 4: Little Big Town at Wolf Trap
Aug. 4: Marty Stuart at The Birchmere
Aug. 4-5: “The Lion King Project” at Anacostia Playhouse
Aug. 4-6: Rodney Perry at DC Comedy Loft
Aug. 5: “Predator” prequel “Prey” drops on Hulu
Aug. 5: Alicia Keys at MGM National Harbor
Aug. 5: EU featuring Sugar Bear at The Birchmere
Aug. 5-6: John Mulaney at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 5-6: Margaret Cho at DC Improv
Aug. 5-7: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcast” at Arlington Players
Aug. 5: Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives” drops on Amazon Prime
Aug. 6: Charlie XCX at The Anthem
Aug. 6: Ukraine folk band DakhaBrakha at Strathmore
Aug. 6: Joan Osborne salutes Jerry Garcia at Hamilton Live
Aug. 6: Jimmy Buffett at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 6: Lyle Lovett at Wolf Trap
Aug. 6: Chante Moore at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Aug. 6: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at MGM National Harbor
Aug. 6: Dru Hill, Smash Mouth & DJ Spinderella at Camden Yards
Aug. 7: The 5th Dimension at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 7: Erykah Badu headlines Summer Spirit Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 8: Lady Gaga at Nats Park
Aug. 8: Boz Scaggs at Capital One Hall
Aug. 8: Baha Men at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 9: Fleet Foxes at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 10: Kenny Chesney at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 10: Leon Bridges at The Anthem
Aug. 10: Franz Ferdinand at 9:30 Club
Aug. 10: Pure Prairie League at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 10-13: Lakefront Film Festival
Aug. 11: “Encanto” sing-a-long at Wolf Trap
Aug. 11: Yvette Spears at Blues Alley
Aug. 11-13: Nate Jackson at DC Comedy Loft
Aug. 12: REO Speedwagon & Styx at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 12: Jon Lovitz at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Aug. 12: TV series “A League of Their Own” premieres on Amazon Prime
Aug. 12: “Emily the Criminal” starring Aubrey Plaza hits movie theaters
Aug. 12: “Day Shift” hits Netflix starring Jamie Foxx
Aug. 12: Greensky Bluegrass at Wolf Trap
Aug. 13: George Benson at Howard Theatre
Aug. 13: The O’Jays at Capital One Arena
Aug. 13: DJ Spinderella hosts Hip-Hop Block Party at NMAAHC
Aug. 13: Uke Fest at Strathmore
Aug. 14: David Gray at Wolf Trap
Aug. 14: Imagine Dragons at Wolf Trap
Aug. 14: “Harry Potter” Concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 15: “Monday Night Raw” at Capital One Arena
Aug. 16: Roger Waters of Pink Floy at Capital One Arena
Aug. 16-Oct. 9: “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre
Aug. 17: Goo Goo Dolls at Wolf Trap
Aug. 17: Men at Work at Capital One Hall
Aug. 18: Elvis Costello at Wolf Trap
Aug. 18: Brandi Carlile at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 18-19: Kevin Hart at Capital One Arena
Aug. 18-20: D.C. Black Film Festival at Miracle Theatre
Aug. 18-21: Tony Rock at DC Improv
Aug. 19: Kathy Mattea at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 19: Fantasia at Wolf Trap
Aug. 19: Jon B. at The Birchmere
Aug. 19: The Shins at The Anthem
Aug 19: Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 19: “Beast” starring Idris Elba hits movie theaters
Aug. 20: Chris Stapleton at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 20: Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at the Kennedy Center
Aug. 20: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 20-21: Steve Martin & Martin Short at Wolf Trap
Aug. 21: Christopher Cross at The Birchmere
Aug. 21: Blondie at The Anthem
Aug. 21: Gangstagrass at Baltimore Soundstage
Aug. 21: “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon” hits HBO
Aug. 23: Bad Bunny at Nats Park
Aug. 23: Duran Duran at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 23-24: Gavin DeGraw at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 24: Jack White at Pier Six Pavilion
Aug. 24: Celeste Barber at Warner Theatre
Aug. 24-25: Samara Joy at Blues Alley
Aug. 25: The Amish Outlaws at Tally Ho Theater
Aug. 25: Mike Tyson miniseries “Mike” premieres on Hulu
Aug. 25: Jay and the Americans at Rams Head Annapolis
Aug. 26: “Samaritan” starring Sylvester Stallone hits movie theaters
Aug. 26: O.A.R. and Dispatch at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 26: Kid Rock at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 27: Zac Brown Band at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 27: TLC at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Aug. 27: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 27: Mary Chapin Carpenter and Emmylou Harris at Wolf Trap
Aug. 27-28: Bill Burr at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
Aug. 27-Sept. 24: “The Outsider” at Keegan Theatre
Aug. 28: The Beach Boys at Wolf Trap
Aug. 29: Lorde at The Anthem
Aug. 29: Michael Buble at Capital One Arena
Aug. 30-Sept. 25: “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Kennedy Center
Aug. 31-Sept. 4: D.C. Jazz Festival