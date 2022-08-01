WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » Entertainment News » August entertainment guide 2022

August entertainment guide 2022

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

August 1, 2022, 12:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews August entertainment (Part 1)

The summer rolls on with plenty of fun events around the D.C. area.

Mark your calendars with our August Entertainment Guide:

 

August Entertainment Guide

Aug. 1-7: “The Hot Wing King” at Studio Theatre

Aut. 1-15: “Camp Shakespeare” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Aug. 1-21: “Fantastagirl at the Math Monster” at Adventure Theatre

Aug. 1-28: “American Prophet” at Arena Stage

Aug. 1-28: Folger’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at National Building Museum

Aug. 1-Sept. 3: “Cabaret Series” at Olney Theatre Center

Aug. 1-Sept. 3: “Investigation: Detective McDevitt” at Ford’s Theatre

Aug. 1-Sept. 4: “Six: The Musical” at National Theatre

Aug. 2-3: Rage Against the Machine at Capital One Arena

Aug. 2-Oct. 9: “Hamilton” at the Kennedy Center

Aug. 3: Pixar’s “Lightyear” hits Disney+

Aug. 3: Alicia Keys at Pier Six Pavilion

Aug. 3: Fitz & The Tantrums at Wolf Trap

Aug. 3: Scarface at Howard Theatre

Aug. 3: America at The Birchmere

Aug. 4: Kendrick Lamar at Capital One Arena

Aug. 4: Maren Morris at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 4: Little Big Town at Wolf Trap

Aug. 4: Marty Stuart at The Birchmere

Aug. 4-5: “The Lion King Project” at Anacostia Playhouse

Aug. 4-6: Rodney Perry at DC Comedy Loft

Aug. 5: “Predator” prequel “Prey” drops on Hulu

Aug. 5: Alicia Keys at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 5: EU featuring Sugar Bear at The Birchmere

Aug. 5-6: John Mulaney at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 5-6: Margaret Cho at DC Improv

Aug. 5-7: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcast” at Arlington Players

Aug. 5: Ron Howard’s “Thirteen Lives” drops on Amazon Prime

Aug. 6: Charlie XCX at The Anthem

Aug. 6: Ukraine folk band DakhaBrakha at Strathmore

Aug. 6: Joan Osborne salutes Jerry Garcia at Hamilton Live

Aug. 6: Jimmy Buffett at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 6: Lyle Lovett at Wolf Trap

Aug. 6: Chante Moore at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Aug. 6: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at MGM National Harbor

Aug. 6: Dru Hill, Smash Mouth & DJ Spinderella at Camden Yards

Aug. 7: The 5th Dimension at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 7: Erykah Badu headlines Summer Spirit Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 8: Lady Gaga at Nats Park

Aug. 8: Boz Scaggs at Capital One Hall

Aug. 8: Baha Men at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 9: Fleet Foxes at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 10: Kenny Chesney at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 10: Leon Bridges at The Anthem

Aug. 10: Franz Ferdinand at 9:30 Club

Aug. 10: Pure Prairie League at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 10-13: Lakefront Film Festival 

Aug. 11: “Encanto” sing-a-long at Wolf Trap

Aug. 11: Yvette Spears at Blues Alley

Aug. 11-13: Nate Jackson at DC Comedy Loft

Aug. 12: REO Speedwagon & Styx at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12: Jon Lovitz at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Aug. 12: TV series “A League of Their Own” premieres on Amazon Prime

Aug. 12: “Emily the Criminal” starring Aubrey Plaza hits movie theaters

Aug. 12: “Day Shift” hits Netflix starring Jamie Foxx

Aug. 12: Greensky Bluegrass at Wolf Trap

Aug. 13: George Benson at Howard Theatre

Aug. 13: The O’Jays at Capital One Arena

Aug. 13: DJ Spinderella hosts Hip-Hop Block Party at NMAAHC

Aug. 13: Uke Fest at Strathmore

Aug. 14: David Gray at Wolf Trap

Aug. 14: Imagine Dragons at Wolf Trap

Aug. 14: “Harry Potter” Concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 15: “Monday Night Raw” at Capital One Arena

Aug. 16: Roger Waters of Pink Floy at Capital One Arena

Aug. 16-Oct. 9: “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre

Aug. 17: Goo Goo Dolls at Wolf Trap

Aug. 17: Men at Work at Capital One Hall

Aug. 18: Elvis Costello at Wolf Trap

Aug. 18: Brandi Carlile at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 18-19: Kevin Hart at Capital One Arena

Aug. 18-20: D.C. Black Film Festival at Miracle Theatre

Aug. 18-21: Tony Rock at DC Improv

Aug. 19: Kathy Mattea at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 19: Fantasia at Wolf Trap

Aug. 19: Jon B. at The Birchmere

Aug. 19: The Shins at The Anthem

Aug 19: Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 19: “Beast” starring Idris Elba hits movie theaters

Aug. 20: Chris Stapleton at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 20: Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at the Kennedy Center

Aug. 20: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 20-21: Steve Martin & Martin Short at Wolf Trap

Aug. 21: Christopher Cross at The Birchmere

Aug. 21: Blondie at The Anthem

Aug. 21: Gangstagrass at Baltimore Soundstage

Aug. 21: “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon” hits HBO

Aug. 23: Bad Bunny at Nats Park

Aug. 23: Duran Duran at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 23-24: Gavin DeGraw at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 24: Jack White at Pier Six Pavilion

Aug. 24: Celeste Barber at Warner Theatre

Aug. 24-25: Samara Joy at Blues Alley

Aug. 25: The Amish Outlaws at Tally Ho Theater

Aug. 25: Mike Tyson miniseries “Mike” premieres on Hulu

Aug. 25: Jay and the Americans at Rams Head Annapolis

Aug. 26: “Samaritan” starring Sylvester Stallone hits movie theaters

Aug. 26: O.A.R. and Dispatch at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 26: Kid Rock at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 27: Zac Brown Band at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 27: TLC at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Aug. 27: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 27: Mary Chapin Carpenter and Emmylou Harris at Wolf Trap

Aug. 27-28: Bill Burr at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

Aug. 27-Sept. 24: “The Outsider” at Keegan Theatre

Aug. 28: The Beach Boys at Wolf Trap

Aug. 29: Lorde at The Anthem

Aug. 29: Michael Buble at Capital One Arena

Aug. 30-Sept. 25: “Dear Evan Hansen” at the Kennedy Center

Aug. 31-Sept. 4: D.C. Jazz Festival

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews August entertainment (Part 2)

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up