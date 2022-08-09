Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. It Ends with Us…

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

2. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Reckoning by Catherine Coulter – 9780063004153 – (William Morrow)

5. Black Dog by Stuart Woods – 9780593540015 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

7. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719879 – (Grand Central Publishing)

8. November 9 by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110351 – (Atria Books)

9. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834928 – (Harper)

10. The It Girl by Ruth Ware – 9781982155285 – (GalleryScout Press)

