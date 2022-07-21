WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Kennedy Center to honor U2, Gladys Knight, George Clooney, Amy Grant and Tania León

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

July 21, 2022, 11:37 AM

The 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors have announced this year’s honorees.

The Dec. 4 celebration will honor actor and filmmaker George Clooney; Christian-pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; legendary soul, gospel and R&B singer Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and the iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

“For nearly a half-century, the Kennedy Center Honors has represented the very best of America’s creative culture,” Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter said. “The Honors is often referred to by past recipients as the pinnacle of awards because it recognizes not just one performance, album, or film, but esteems an artist’s cumulative body of work.”

Here’s what this year’s very deserving honorees had to say:

George Clooney

George Clooney poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Tender Bar’ during the 2021 BFI London Film Festival in London, Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

“Growing up in a small town in Kentucky, I could never have imagined that someday I’d be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors. To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family.”

Amy Grant

Amy Grant arrives at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File)

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.”

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight performs at a special screening of “Summer of Soul” at The Richard Rodgers Amphitheater at Marcus Garvey Park on June 19, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)

“I’m humbled beyond words to be included amongst this prestigious group of individuals, both past and present. You could never have told me as a young girl starting my career that I would be honored on a stage such as this, with artists and humanitarians such as these — it just wouldn’t have seemed possible. It would have been the dream of all dreams.”

“I have been blessed with so much in my life and this certainly stands with those achievements at the top of that list. To be honored as a Kennedy Center Honoree is among the highlights of my career. I stand here with my fans, my family, my friends, my team, and my faith in accepting such an amazing distinction. It is dedicated to all those who paved the path for me to be able to accomplish the wonderful blessings I’ve been able to receive. The Kennedy Center’s commitment to the arts is unparalleled and I am so very grateful for this moment.”

Tania León

Tania Leon appears at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on Feb. 10, 2013. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

“Little did I imagine when studying in La Habana that life was going to grace me with such a distinction! My first thoughts went to my ancestors: they believed in my dreams, and what we lacked in material wealth, they made up for in spirit, encouragement, and support. My heartfelt thanks go to the many people who have blessed my path by helping my talent to blossom and by giving me the chance to be heard. I am incredibly humbled to join such a prestigious family of artists, and deeply grateful to the Kennedy Center for bestowing me with this incredible honor.”

U2 (Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.)

Larry Mullen Jr, left, The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform during a concert at the Apollo Theater hosted by SiriusXM on June 11, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

“In December 1980, we made our first trip across the Atlantic to America. Our first show was at The Ritz in New York City, the second, The Bayou in D.C. We had big dreams then, fueled in part by the commonly held belief at home that America smiles on Ireland. And it turned out to be true, yet again.”

“But even in the wilder thoughts, we never imagined that 40 years on, we would be invited back to receive one of the nation’s greatest honors … It has been a four-decade love affair with the country and its people, its artists, and culture. We consider America to be a home away from home and we are very grateful to the Kennedy Center Honors for welcoming us into this great clan of extraordinary artists.”

The ceremony will be held in the Kennedy Center Opera House on Dec. 4. and televised nationwide on CBS at a later date.

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

