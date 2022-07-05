RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » Entertainment News » Apple-Movies-Top-10

Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 12:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

2. The Lost City

3. Watcher

4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

5. The Bad Guys

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home

7. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

8. Morbius

9. Uncharted

10. Everything Everywhere All At Once

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Watcher

2. Murder at Yellowstone City

3. Blacklight

4. The Outfit (2022)

5. Memory

6. Code Name Banshee

7. Fittest On Earth: Next Gen

8. Gold

9. Parallel Mothers

10. After Yang

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Why Air Force is taking an iterative, DevSecOps approach

Key cyber agency set to get procurement authority, contracting officers

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up