‘Piece’ of mind: Thimble returning to Monopoly

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 1, 2022, 7:55 AM

Monopoly’s nimble thimble token — banished to the board game graveyard alongside the wheelbarrow and boot in 2017 — is coming back.

Rhode Island-based Hasbro said the thimble got 30% of the vote in its “Throwback Token Vote” campaign.

The T-Rex is headed for extinction after getting the most votes to be fossilized.

Hasbro’s “refresh” of Monopoly will hit shelves this fall in the U.S. and Amazon. The tokens in the refresh will be the thimble, Scottie, battleship, race car, top hat, penguin, Hazel and rubber ducky.

If you’re still a T-Rex fan, you can pick up an existing version of the game on Amazon.

A year ago, the icon game replaced 16 of the game’s cards to better reflect what community means to people.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

