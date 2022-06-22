‘Blippi: The Musical’ visits National Theatre as YouTube sensation hits the stage

The touring stage version of "Blippi: The Musical" brings the YouTube phenomenon to the historic National Theatre in D.C. for a pair of shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

In 2014, Stevin John donned spectacles and suspenders to post his first video as Blippi, a phenomenon that’s grown to 37 million YouTube subscribers and a billion views per month.

The touring stage version of “Blippi: The Musical” visits the historic National Theatre in D.C. for a pair of shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“Blippi is a fun, interactive, family-friendly YouTube sensation that blew up,” Dance Captain Maci Bass told WTOP. “Now there’s tons of Blippi content out there, including our musical that’s traveled the country and other places as well.”

Parents and children will enjoy a fun storyline throughout the show.

“We’re all working together to have a big party,” Bass said. “There’s a big party machine that Blippi introduces to all of his fans. He calls on his friend, Mo the Mechanic, to see if she can help him fix the party machine so that everyone can have a party.”

The on-stage action is complemented by a giant video display, and best of all, you’ll hear all of your favorite Blippi songs, including the theme song, “The Excavator Song,” The Dinosaur Song” and more.

The show is entertaining and shows “how things work.”

“That’s why a lot of parents enjoy Blippi, because he does help kids and teach them how to brush their teeth in the morning or he teaches them about different science activities and introduces them to different animals and dinosaurs and all the things that you can find when you dig in the dirt, so there’s definitely an educational component to everything,” Bass said.

Listen to our full conversation here.