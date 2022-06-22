Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Entertainment News » 'Blippi: The Musical' visits…

‘Blippi: The Musical’ visits National Theatre as YouTube sensation hits the stage

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

June 22, 2022, 11:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In 2014, Stevin John donned spectacles and suspenders to post his first video as Blippi, a phenomenon that’s grown to 37 million YouTube subscribers and a billion views per month.

The touring stage version of “Blippi: The Musical” visits the historic National Theatre in D.C. for a pair of shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“Blippi is a fun, interactive, family-friendly YouTube sensation that blew up,” Dance Captain Maci Bass told WTOP. “Now there’s tons of Blippi content out there, including our musical that’s traveled the country and other places as well.”

Parents and children will enjoy a fun storyline throughout the show.

“We’re all working together to have a big party,” Bass said. “There’s a big party machine that Blippi introduces to all of his fans. He calls on his friend, Mo the Mechanic, to see if she can help him fix the party machine so that everyone can have a party.”

The on-stage action is complemented by a giant video display, and best of all, you’ll hear all of your favorite Blippi songs, including the theme song, “The Excavator Song,” The Dinosaur Song” and more.

The show is entertaining and shows “how things work.”

“That’s why a lot of parents enjoy Blippi, because he does help kids and teach them how to brush their teeth in the morning or he teaches them about different science activities and introduces them to different animals and dinosaurs and all the things that you can find when you dig in the dirt, so there’s definitely an educational component to everything,” Bass said.

Listen to our full conversation here.

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up