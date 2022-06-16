RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Beyoncé releasing 'Renaissance' next month

Beyoncé releasing ‘Renaissance’ next month

CNN

June 16, 2022, 9:26 AM

We don’t know much about Beyoncé’s next project, but we do know that it’s coming.

Tidal, the streaming service purchased by her husband Jay-Z in 2015, tweeted a hint on Thursday.

“Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29,” the post reads.

Her social media account bios also contained the same information as does her website.

Those visiting the store on her site are able to pre-order “Renaissance” box sets including a CD, a T-shirt and a 28-page booklet.

As with all things Beyoncé, the possibility of hearing new music from the superstar has stirred massive excitement on social media.

Beyoncé’s last visual album, “Black Is King,” released in 2020 as a companion project to her curated album “The Lion King: The Gift.” She voiced the character of Nala in Disney’s 2019 “Lion King” remake.

Her last full-length album was “Lemonade” in 2016.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

