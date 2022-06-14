Apple-Movies-Top-10

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
The Associated Press

June 14, 2022

Movies US charts:

1. Everything Everywhere All At Once

2. Downton Abbey: A New Era

3. The Lost City

4. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

5. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

6. Top Gun

7. Uncharted

8. The Batman

9. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

10. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Outfit (2022)

2. Blacklight

3. Dinner in America

4. Last Looks

5. Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

6. A Tear In the Sky

7. Memory

8. Hatching

9. Belfast

10. The Sanctity of Space

