Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. Everything Everywhere All At Once
2. Downton Abbey: A New Era
3. The Lost City
4. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
5. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
6. Top Gun
7. Uncharted
8. The Batman
9. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
10. Spider-Man: No Way Home
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Outfit (2022)
2. Blacklight
3. Dinner in America
4. Last Looks
5. Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
6. A Tear In the Sky
7. Memory
8. Hatching
9. Belfast
10. The Sanctity of Space
