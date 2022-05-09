You can’t stop the beat as ‘Hairspray’ musical dazzles National Theatre for one week only

Get ready to sing "Good Morning Baltimore" in the heart of Washington D.C.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Hairspray' at National Theatre (Part 1)

Get ready to sing “Good Morning Baltimore” in the heart of Washington D.C.

“Hairspray” the musical is coming to the National Theatre from May 10 to 15.

“We are so excited to be coming to you folks in D.C. and we can’t wait to dance with you,” Actress Niki Metcalf told WTOP.” To be sharing this story and this message right now to the country and the world about acceptance and love and respect for one another, especially in somewhere like Washington D.C., is an honor and I am so grateful.”

She plays 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, who hopes to dance on TV in 1962 Baltimore.

“She has a big heart, big dreams and even bigger hair,” Metcalf said. “We start with her having this dream of wanting to be on ‘The Corny Collins Show.’ … We see her meet a community of people that make her see how she can be part of changing the world.”

She, of course, means the show’s social commentary on race, size and sexuality.

“Tracy isn’t invited to be on TV because of her size,” Metcalf said. “We’re also dealing with racial segregation as well. She learns that fighting for what’s right in terms of the Black community is what she wants to stand up for. … We’re dealing with segregation. On the TV show they could only have one day a month where [Black folks] are allowed to dance.”

Before the 2007 movie musical featuring stars like John Travolta, “Hairspray” was originally a 1988 film by John Waters starring Ricki Lake and Divine. That was adapted into a hit 2002 Broadway musical with a book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, songs by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, choreography by Jerry Mitchell and direction by Jack O’Brien.

“The greats of Broadway musical theater,” Metcalf said. “You see the movie from the ’80s and of course it’s not a musical, but the theatrics of a John Waters movie, you see how well it can translate into a musical and its message is timeless about acceptance and respect for one another and following your dreams no matter if you feel different.”

The latest national tour version features all the visual splendor of Broadway.

“Based on the original sets, original costumes,” Metcalf said. “We have this gorgeous video wall in the back that is projecting these gorgeous visuals for us. … Being able to wear those iconic costumes that Tracy wears of the original 2002 Marissa Jaret Winokur, her original designs … those original pieces that are such an incredible part of history.”

Equally historic is the songbook, kicking off with “Good Morning Baltimore.”

“The curtain comes up and … people will start cheering before I even open my eyes; she starts the show in bed,” Metcalf said. “I feel so excited to start the show that way.”

You’ll also hear “Welcome to the ’60s” with a big moment for Edna (Andrew Levitt).

“It’s amazing,” Metcalf said. “It is such a spectacle of a number. It’s Edna coming out of her shell and coming out of her home. She’s been in her home for years and we see her blossom from this little caterpillar to this beautiful butterfly. Tracy helps along in making that happen for her, so the reveal of Edna in her Mr. Pinky’s look … it is such a fun time.”

The dazzling production culminates with the toe-tapping “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

“It’s all of us in the cast on stage together sharing this message of love, acceptance and joy,” Metcalf said. “During bows, you’ll see the audience has actually picked up on the dance and is dancing along with us by the end of the show. That’s the goal: to leave everyone with joy. … It’s a fantastic way to end a show. I can’t think of a better one.”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews 'Hairspray' at National Theatre (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation here.