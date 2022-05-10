RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pounds Odesa | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Lithuania's top diplomat calls for regime change | Putin's empty Victory Day speech
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

May 10, 2022, 11:34 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. Uncharted

3. Moonfall

4. Blacklight

5. Ambulance

6. Sing 2

7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

8. Jackass Forever

9. Infinite

10. Marry Me (2022)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Blacklight

2. The Outfit (2022)

3. Belfast

4. The 355

5. Red Rocket

6. CS Lewis: The Most Reluctant Convert

7. Old Henry

8. A Tear In the Sky

9. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure

10. The Wolf and the Lion

