The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 3:15 PM

Nonfiction

1. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, David Goggins, Adam Skolnick Lioncrest Publishing

5. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

6. Living Untethered by Michael A. Singer, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)

7. Mythos by Stephen Fry, narrated by Stephen Fry (Chronicle Books)

8. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. A Sacred Oath by Mark T. Esper, narrated by Joe Knezevich (HarperAudio)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. Ruthless Rival by L.J. Shen, narrated by Stella Bloom and Joe Arden (Brilliance Audio)

2. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. My Evil Mother by Margaret Atwood, narrated by Hillary Huber (Amazon Original Stories)

4. Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Helen Duff (Dreamscape Media, LLC)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

7. Impact Winter by Travis Beacham, performed by full cast (Audible Originals)

8. Star Wars: Brotherhood by Mike Chen, narrated by Jonathan Davis (Random House Audio)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, narrated by Karissa Vacker and Marin Ireland (Macmillan Audio)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

