How to celebrate ‘Star Wars Day’ in DC area

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

May 4, 2022, 12:02 AM

Don’t be surprised if someone greets you today saying, “May the Fourth be with you!”

May 4 has recently become an annual holiday for “Star Wars” fans, and if you live here in the D.C. area, there are plenty of ways to celebrate your fandom on Wednesday, May 4.

Here’s a chronological look at the day’s events:

The Anacostia Neighborhood Library in Southeast D.C. is hosting a special movie marathon of the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy and original trilogy from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pet Dominion in Rockville, Maryland, is hosting “Star Wars Day,” inviting pet owners to dress up Fido and Spot for a day of “Star Wars” costumes and treats starting at 11 a.m.

The George Mason University Toastmasters Club is hosting a “Star Wars: Hybrid Meeting” from 12 to 1 p.m. meaning you can visit Merten Hall, Room 3001 or participate on Zoom.

The Parklands-Turner Neighborhood Library in Southeast D.C. is hosting “May the 4th: LEGO Star Wars,” inviting kids and parents to build “Star Wars” structures from 4 to 5 p.m.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Northwest D.C. is hosting “Cardboard Ewok Craft Day,” inviting teenagers to creatively construct cardboard Ewoks from 4 to 5 p.m.

Skate N’ Fun Zone in Manassas, Virginia, is hosting “Ultimate Wednesday: Star Wars Edition” from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring roller skating, games, trivia, pizza and prizes.

The AFI Silver Theatre in Silver Spring, Maryland, is screening the beloved original “Star Wars” trilogy. It kicks off with “A New Hope” at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, followed by “The Empire Strikes Back” at 6:45 p.m. Thursday and “Return of the Jedi” at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Northeast D.C. is hosting “May the Fourth Be With You” trivia for “Star Wars” fans at 7 p.m. with questions about Episodes 1-7 and “Rogue One.” You can play solo (like Han) or with a team (maximum of six people per team).

Dogfish Head Alehouse in Fairfax, Virginia, is hosting “A Beer Dinner in a Galaxy Far-Far Away” at 7 p.m. for $50 a head. The menu includes Yoda’s Root Leaf Stew, Imperial Guard Spicy Red Shrimp, Luke-N-Leia’s Turf-N-Turf, and Vader’s Sabre Chocolate Mousse.

