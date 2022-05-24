RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian diplomat to UN in Geneva resigns | Russian sentenced for war crimes | Life in Russia has profoundly changed
Dave Matthews, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette headline Ocean City’s music fest

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

May 24, 2022, 12:07 AM

A brand new music festival is coming to Ocean City, Maryland later this year.

The first-ever Oceans Calling Festival arrives on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2.

Tickets for the three-day festival go on sale this Wednesday, May 25 at 12 p.m.

Here’s the star-studded lineup that will rock the pier:

Friday, Sept. 30

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds headline Friday, Sept. 30, alongside Dirty Heads, O.A.R., Grouplove, Skip Marley, Noah Kahan, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Peach Pitt, Johnnyswim, The New Respects, Mihali and Virginia Coalition.

Saturday, Oct. 1

The Lumineers headline Saturday, Oct. 1, alongside Cage the Elephant, Logic, Young the Giant, Jimmy Eat World, Allen Stone, Larkin Poe, Wilderado and Pup Punk.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Finally, Alanis Morissette headlines Sunday, Oct. 2, alongside Cyndi Lauper, Sublime with Rome, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Tai Verdes, Lawrence, Big Head Todd & The Monsters and The Samples with a special set by O.A.R. and Friends.

The festival will be held at the southern end of the Ocean City Boardwalk, featuring 30 artists on three stages, cooking demonstrations from world-renowned chefs, and an amusement park with Jolly Roger at the Pier inside the festival grounds.

General Admission (GA) is $99 for one day or $185 for all three days.

GA+, VIP and Platinum packages are also available at a higher cost.

Find ticket information here.

