US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Dream Town by David Baldacci – 9781538719787 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Beautiful by Danielle Steel – 9781984821652 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The Investigator by John Sandford – 9780593328699 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Kingdom of Bones by James Rollins – 9780062893048 – (William Morrow)

5. Death of the Black Widow by J. D. Barker & James Patterson – 9781538709818 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

7. Just One Dare by Carly Phillips – 9781954166080 – (CP Publishing)

8. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. What Happened to the Bennetts by Lisa Scottoline – 9780525539681 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

