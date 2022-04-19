RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia forces attacking along east front | Food insecurity crisis | Ukrainian pride at Boston Marathon
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 12:34 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. Infinite

3. Sing 2

4. Moonfall

5. Marry Me (2022)

6. The Contractor

7. The Passion of the Christ

8. House of Gucci

9. Death on the Nile (2022)

10. The Ten Commandments (1956)

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Passion of the Christ

2. The Outfit (2022)

3. Belfast

4. Above Top Secret: The Technology Behind Disclosure

5. The 355

6. As They Made Us

7. Benedetta

8. Minamata

9. Promising Young Woman

10. Wyrmwood: Apocalypse

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

