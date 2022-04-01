RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 6:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Mayor Eric Adams of New York.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.; Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

March's TSP performance a mixed bag for stock funds

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up