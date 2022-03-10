RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 11:28 AM

1. “Hook, LIne, and Sinker” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

2. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 30” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz Media)

6. “The Whole Body Reset” by Stephen Perrine with Heidi Skolnik (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

8. “Phantom Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

9. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

11. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

12. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

13. “How to Catch a Leprechaun” by Adam Wallace (Sourcebooks)

14. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

15. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

16. “Dr. Seuss’s ABC” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

17. “Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon)

18. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

19. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

20. “The Eyes of the Dragon” by Stephen King (Scribner)

21. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

22. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

23. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

24. “Gallant” by V.E. Schwab (Greenwillow Books)

25. “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle (Atria Books)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

