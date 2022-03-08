US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Hook, Line, and Sinker…

Listen now to WTOP News

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Hook, Line, and Sinker by Tessa Bailey – 9780063045705 – (Avon)

2. A Will and a Way by Nora Roberts – 9781250861931 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley – 9780063003071 – (William Morrow)

4. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Eyes of the Dragon by Stephen King – 9781501141195 – (Scribner)

8. The Club by Ellery Lloyd – 9780062997449 – (Harper)

9. Steal by Howard Roughan & James Patterson – 9781538703533 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Phantom Game by Christine Feehan – 9780593439098 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.