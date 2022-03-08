RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 4:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Hook, Line, and Sinker by Tessa Bailey – 9780063045705 – (Avon)

2. A Will and a Way by Nora Roberts – 9781250861931 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley – 9780063003071 – (William Morrow)

4. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson – 9780759554375 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Eyes of the Dragon by Stephen King – 9781501141195 – (Scribner)

8. The Club by Ellery Lloyd – 9780062997449 – (Harper)

9. Steal by Howard Roughan & James Patterson – 9781538703533 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Phantom Game by Christine Feehan – 9780593439098 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

2020 Census report finds smaller undercount than in 2010, still higher for minorities and tribes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up