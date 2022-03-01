CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 11:25 AM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley – 9780063003071 – (William Morrow)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. A Wild Card Kiss by Lauren Blakely – No ISBN Available – (Lauren Blakely Books)

5. Sierra Six by Mark Greaney – 9780593099001 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Blaze by Helen Hardt – 9781642632972 – (Waterhouse Press)

7. Nothing to Lose by J. A. Jance – 9780063010079 – (William Morrow)

8. Steal by Howard Roughan & James Patterson – 9781538703533 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Diablo Mesa by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child – 9781538736739 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The Maid by Nita Prose – 9780593356166 – (Random House Publishing Group)

