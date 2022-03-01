US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. House of Gucci
2. Dune
3. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
4. American Underdog
5. The King’s Man
6. King Richard
7. No Time to Die
8. Sing 2
9. The Lost Leonardo
10. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Lost Leonardo
2. The 355
3. The Desperate Hour
4. Old Henry
5. Clean
6. Belfast
7. Last Looks
8. The Green Knight
9. C’mon C’mon
10. Last Survivors
