US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 11:22 AM

Movies US charts:

1. House of Gucci

2. Dune

3. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

4. American Underdog

5. The King’s Man

6. King Richard

7. No Time to Die

8. Sing 2

9. The Lost Leonardo

10. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Lost Leonardo

2. The 355

3. The Desperate Hour

4. Old Henry

5. Clean

6. Belfast

7. Last Looks

8. The Green Knight

9. C’mon C’mon

10. Last Survivors

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

