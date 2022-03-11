RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 8:00 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Department spokesman John Kirby; Maksym Kozytskyy, governor of Lviv Province, Ukraine.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former Attorney General William Barr.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine.

“Fox News Sunday” — To be announced.

