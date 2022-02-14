OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | ROC skater Valieva cleared to compete | First Black speed skating gold medal | Must see Olympic photos
Trevor Noah to headline White House correspondents’ dinner

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 8:17 AM

Washington (AP) — Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 30.

It will be the first time the event, usually held annually, will take place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” said a statement from Steven Portnoy, the association president and a reporter for CBS News Radio. “We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’”

Noah is also scheduled to host this year’s Grammy awards.

Although former President Donald Trump skipped the annual dinner during his term, the association suggested that President Joe Biden will be there.

The event, the association said in a press release, will “offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause.”

The dinner is normally attended by prominent journalists, politicians and celebrities, and it raises money for scholarships.

