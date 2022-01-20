US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 5:43 PM

1. “The Great Reset, Glenn Beck with Justin Trask Haskins (Forefront Books)

2. “Atomic Habits, James Clear (Avery)

3. “It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “Something to Hide, Elizabeth George (Viking)

5. “The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse Publishing)

6. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

7. “Verity, Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

9. “The Maid, Nita Prose (Ballantine)

10.“Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown (Random House)

11. The Horsewoman, James Patterson, Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

12.“Baby Steps Millionaires, Dave Ramsey (Ramsey Press)

13.“The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles (Viking)

14.“End of Days, Brad Taylor (William Morrow)

15.“Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle; art by Jill McElmurry (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

16.“The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

17.“The Judge’s List, John Grisham (Doubleday)

18.“The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene (The Penguin Press)

19.“The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

20.“To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)

21.“The Summer Proposal , Vi Keeland (Vi Keeland)

22.“The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

23.“Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

24.“The Midnight Library, Matt Haig (Viking)

25.“Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives, Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

