US-Apple-Books-Top-10

1. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner – 9780593185421 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Forever Lies by Kathleen Brooks – 9781943805518 – (Laurens Publishing)

5. The Runaway by Nick Petrie – 9780525535515 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Maid by Nita Prose – 9780593356166 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Summer Proposal by Vi Keeland – 9781951045623 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp)

8. Targeted by Stephen Hunter – 9781982169817 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781501139246 – (Washington Square Press)

10. Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby by Ace Atkins – 9780593328521 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

