CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner – 9780593185421 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Forever Lies by Kathleen Brooks – 9781943805518 – (Laurens Publishing)

5. The Runaway by Nick Petrie – 9780525535515 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Maid by Nita Prose – 9780593356166 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Summer Proposal by Vi Keeland – 9781951045623 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp)

8. Targeted by Stephen Hunter – 9781982169817 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781501139246 – (Washington Square Press)

10. Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby by Ace Atkins – 9780593328521 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Tech News

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

Federal attorneys group urges DoJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up