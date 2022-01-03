January entertainment guide 2022

It’s a brand new year and a brand new month for entertainment.
What fun things can you do around the D.C. area this month?
Time for our January Entertainment Guide:
January Entertainment Guide
Jan. 3-9: “A Strange Loop” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Jan. 3-9: “Rent” at Signature Theatre
Jan. 3-9: “Once Upon One More Time” at Shakespeare Theatre
Jan. 3-16: “Ain’t Too Proud: Life & Times of The Temptations” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 3-March 6: “Flight” at Studio Theatre
Jan. 4-16: “The Prom” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 5-30: “Nine Night” at Round House Theatre
Jan. 6: Open Mic Night at DC Improv
Jan. 7: “The Tender Bar” on Amazon Prime
Jan. 7: Colin Quinn at Rams Head Annapolis
Jan. 7: Wanda Sykes at Strathmore
Jan. 7-8: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere
Jan. 7-9: “Monster Jam” at Royal Farms Arena
Jan. 7-18: Robert Glasper Trio at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Jan. 8: “Dancing with the Stars” at MGM National Harbor
Jan. 8: Leanne Morgan at Capital One Hall
Jan. 8: Junior Marvin at The Hamilton
Jan. 8-March 20: “Beethoven Symphonies Abstracted: Mo Willems” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 10-11: MisterWives at 9:30 Club
Jan. 13: Dwight Yoakam at Capital One Hall
Jan. 13-15: David A. Arnold at DC Comedy Loft
Jan. 13-16: Noseda conducts George Walker & Beethoven’s 1st & 5th at Kennedy Center
Jan. 14: Jon B at City Winery
Jan. 14: Demetri Martin at Capital One Hall
Jan. 14: “Candlelight Jazz: Legends of R&B” at Capital Turnaround
Jan. 14: Brian McKnight at Strathmore
Jan. 14: All-Stars of Hip Hop at EagleBank Arena
Jan. 14: “Scream” in movie theaters
Jan. 14: “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on Apple TV+
Jan. 14-17: Signature Theatre streams Stephen Sondheim tribute
Jan. 14-March 20: “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Jan. 14-16: Eddie from Ohio at The Birchmere
Jan. 15-30: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Arlington Players
Jan. 16: Rare Essence at The Hamilton
Jan. 16: Billy Gillman at Rams Head Annapolis
Jan. 16: Sugarhill Gang at City Winery
Jan. 17: Chuck Brown Band at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Jan. 17: Mark Meadows & The Movement at Blues Alley
Jan. 17-18: Travis Tritt at The Birchmere
Jan. 17-24: “Not Just Another Day Off” at Folger Shakespeare Library
Jan. 19-Feb. 13: “Dear Mapel” at Mosaic Theater
Jan. 19-Feb. 26: “Trans Am” at Keegan Theatre
Jan. 20: Wale at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Jan. 20-21: Keb’ Mo’ at The Birchmere
Jan. 20-30: Sundance Film Festival (Virtual)
Jan. 21: “A Hero” on Amazon Prime
Jan. 21: “Animaniacs” at Warner Theatre
Jan. 21: Justin Trawick at Pearl Street Warehouse
Jan. 21-22: Aziz Ansari at The Anthem
Jan. 21-Feb. 13: “The Mountaintop” at Ford’s Theatre
Jan. 21-March 6: “Change Agent” at Arena Stage
Jan. 22: Keb’ Mo’ at Rams Head Annapolis
Jan. 22-23: “School of Rock” at Pearl Street Warehouse
Jan. 24: Eric Byrd Trio at Blues Alley
Jan. 26-27: Branford Marsalis at The Barns of Wolf Trap
Jan. 27: Marty Stuart at 9:30 Club
Jan. 27: Citizen Cope at The Anthem
Jan. 27-29: Emma Willmann at DC Comedy Loft
Jan. 28: Raheem DeVaughn at The Birchmere
Jan. 28: Tig Notaro at Warner Theatre
Jan. 28: “Morbius” in movie theaters
Jan. 28: “Cyrano” in movie theaters
Jan. 28-29: Jamie Lee at DC Improv
Jan. 29: Killswitch Engage at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Jan. 29: “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” at AMP by Strathmore
Jan. 29-30: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at National Theatre
Jan. 29-30: “Monster Jam” at Capital One Arena
Jan. 30: Washington Performing Arts presents “Living the Dream, Singing the Dream”