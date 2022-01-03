CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Entertainment News » January entertainment guide 2022

January entertainment guide 2022

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

January 3, 2022, 1:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews January entertainment (Part 1)

It’s a brand new year and a brand new month for entertainment.

What fun things can you do around the D.C. area this month?

Time for our January Entertainment Guide:

 

January Entertainment Guide

Jan. 3-9: “A Strange Loop” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Jan. 3-9: “Rent” at Signature Theatre

Jan. 3-9: “Once Upon One More Time” at Shakespeare Theatre

Jan. 3-16: “Ain’t Too Proud: Life & Times of The Temptations” at Kennedy Center

Jan. 3-March 6: “Flight” at Studio Theatre

Jan. 4-16: “The Prom” at Kennedy Center

Jan. 5-30: “Nine Night” at Round House Theatre

Jan. 6: Open Mic Night at DC Improv

Jan. 7: “The Tender Bar” on Amazon Prime

Jan. 7: Colin Quinn at Rams Head Annapolis

Jan. 7: Wanda Sykes at Strathmore

 

Jan. 7-8: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere

Jan. 7-9: “Monster Jam” at Royal Farms Arena

Jan. 7-18: Robert Glasper Trio at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Jan. 8: “Dancing with the Stars” at MGM National Harbor

Jan. 8: Leanne Morgan at Capital One Hall

Jan. 8: Junior Marvin at The Hamilton

Jan. 8-March 20: “Beethoven Symphonies Abstracted: Mo Willems” at Kennedy Center 

Jan. 10-11: MisterWives at 9:30 Club

Jan. 13: Dwight Yoakam at Capital One Hall

Jan. 13-15: David A. Arnold at DC Comedy Loft

Jan. 13-16: Noseda conducts George Walker & Beethoven’s 1st & 5th at Kennedy Center

Jan. 14: Jon B at City Winery

Jan. 14: Demetri Martin at Capital One Hall

Jan. 14: “Candlelight Jazz: Legends of R&B” at Capital Turnaround

Jan. 14: Brian McKnight at Strathmore

Jan. 14: All-Stars of Hip Hop at EagleBank Arena

Jan. 14: “Scream” in movie theaters

Jan. 14: “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on Apple TV+

 

Jan. 14-17: Signature Theatre streams Stephen Sondheim tribute

Jan. 14-March 20: “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Jan. 14-16: Eddie from Ohio at The Birchmere

Jan. 15-30: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Arlington Players

Jan. 16: Rare Essence at The Hamilton

Jan. 16: Billy Gillman at Rams Head Annapolis

Jan. 16: Sugarhill Gang at City Winery

Jan. 17: Chuck Brown Band at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Jan. 17: Mark Meadows & The Movement at Blues Alley

Jan. 17-18: Travis Tritt at The Birchmere

Jan. 17-24: “Not Just Another Day Off” at Folger Shakespeare Library

Jan. 19-Feb. 13: “Dear Mapel” at Mosaic Theater

Jan. 19-Feb. 26: “Trans Am” at Keegan Theatre

Jan. 20: Wale at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Jan. 20-21: Keb’ Mo’ at The Birchmere

Jan. 20-30: Sundance Film Festival (Virtual)

Jan. 21: “A Hero” on Amazon Prime

Jan. 21: “Animaniacs” at Warner Theatre

Jan. 21: Justin Trawick at Pearl Street Warehouse

Jan. 21-22: Aziz Ansari at The Anthem

Jan. 21-Feb. 13: “The Mountaintop” at Ford’s Theatre

Jan. 21-March 6: “Change Agent” at Arena Stage

Jan. 22: Keb’ Mo’ at Rams Head Annapolis

Jan. 22-23: “School of Rock” at Pearl Street Warehouse

Jan. 24: Eric Byrd Trio at Blues Alley

Jan. 26-27: Branford Marsalis at The Barns of Wolf Trap

Jan. 27: Marty Stuart at 9:30 Club

Jan. 27: Citizen Cope at The Anthem

Jan. 27-29: Emma Willmann at DC Comedy Loft

Jan. 28: Raheem DeVaughn at The Birchmere

Jan. 28: Tig Notaro at Warner Theatre

Jan. 28: “Morbius” in movie theaters

Jan. 28: “Cyrano” in movie theaters

Jan. 28-29: Jamie Lee at DC Improv

Jan. 29: Killswitch Engage at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Jan. 29: “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” at AMP by Strathmore

Jan. 29-30: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at National Theatre

Jan. 29-30: “Monster Jam” at Capital One Arena

Jan. 30: Washington Performing Arts presents “Living the Dream, Singing the Dream”

download audio
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews January entertainment (Part 2)

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CMMC, cybersecurity, acquisition initiatives made the federal IT community take notice

Federal offices in D.C. region closed Monday

This State Department IT project started in 2009 and its nowhere near finished

You might have thought the infrastructure bill had lots of procurement money. Think again.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up