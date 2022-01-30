CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Howard Hesseman, known for role in ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81

CBS News

January 30, 2022, 2:24 PM

International Myeloma Foundation Presents 11th Annual Comedy Celebration - Arrivals
Howard Hesseman at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on November 4, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Howard Hesseman, known for his roles in “WKRP in Cincinnati,” “One Day at a Time” and “Head of the Class,” died on Saturday, his manager Robbie Kass confirmed to CBS News. He was 81.

Hesseman died Saturday around 5 p.m. from complications from colon surgery.

“He was a groundbreaking talent & life long friend and long time client, whose kindness and generosity was equaled by his influence and admiration to generations of actors and improvisational comedy throughout the world,” his manager said. “He will be sorely missed and always treasured!”

The actor began his career on stage in high school and college before moving to San Francisco and acting in several theater productions. He joined an improv group — The Committee — and performed in both San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Hesseman was nominated for two Primetime Emmys for his role in “WKRP in Cincinnati.” In addition to “One Day at a Time” and “Head of the Class,” he also starred in HBO’s “John From Cincinnati” and appeared in “CSI,” “Fresh off the Boat” and “That 70’s Show.” He hosted “Saturday Night Live” several times, according to Kass.

He also appeared on the big screen throughout his career. Among his movies were “Salvation Boulevard,” “All About Steve,” “Wild Oats” and “The Rocker.”

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

