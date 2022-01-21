CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools keep mask requirement | Montgomery Co. may extend mask mandate | Boosters needed against omicron | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 7:54 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Blinken; Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Sanders; Ernst.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.

