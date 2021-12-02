US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte) 2. “The Becoming” by Nora…

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

12. “The Eye of the World” (TV tie-in) by Robert Jordan (Tor)

6. “Jingle All the Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

5. “Tom Clancy: Shadow of the Dragon” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)

10. “The President and the Freedom Fighter” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

12. “State of Terror” by Clinton/Penny (S&S and St. Martin’s Press)

6. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

3. “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.