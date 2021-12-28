CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 12:23 PM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. State of Grace by Marie Force – 9781952793301 – (HTJB, Inc.)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski & Danusia Stok – 9780316055086 – (Orbit)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult – 9781984818423 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Gathering Prey by John Sandford – 9780698152519 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly – 9780316256568 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781501139246 – (Washington Square Press)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

