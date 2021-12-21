US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf…

1. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday

3. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult – 9781984818423 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. My Unexpected Surprise by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

7. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood – 9780593336830 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538719695 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Fear No Evil by James Patterson – 9780316499163 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly – 9780316256568 – (Little, Brown and Company)

