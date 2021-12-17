Livestream concert calendar for Dec. 17-Jan. 8

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

Dec. 17

8 p.m. – Matt Nathanson presents (Yet Another) Farewell December, a two-night livestream event with two unique setlists. Both nights will feature selections from the new Achtung Matty album as well as select holiday covers. Tickets are $20 a night or $30 for both, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 18

8 p.m. – veeps presents Stryper – Soldiers Under Command: Live from SpiritHouse. The event features a professionally recorded, in-studio performance of the entire Soldiers Under Command album plus an interview and behind-the-scenes footage. Tickets start at $12, and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – veeps presents VetsAid 2021: The Basement Show featuring Joe Walsh & Friends. The event will include the debut of new music from Joe Walsh and his band, an extended jam with Ringo Starr, a tour of Walsh’s basement studio and guitar collection, an interview with Walsh featuring fan questions, and unreleased VetsAid vault performances from Walsh, James Taylor, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff, Eddie Vedder, Willie Nelson, and more. All proceeds will go to VetsAid. Tickets start at a $15 donation, and you can buy them here.

12 a.m. – The Coda Collection presents the first night of Metallica 40 – Forty Years of Metallica, a live global celebration from San Francisco. Watch the free livestream here.

Dec. 19

2 p.m. – Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy UK presents Sir Rod Stewart, Nile Rodgers, and Imelda May. Sign up for the free online show here.

7:30 p.m. – Moment House presents Pentatonix and The Evergreen Experience, a worldwide digital performance featuring songs from Evergreen, some holiday favorites, and a special instrumental set. Tickets are $14.99, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 20

12 a.m. – The Coda Collection presents the second night of Metallica 40 – Forty Years of Metallica, a live global celebration from San Francisco. Watch the free livestream here.

Dec. 22

8 p.m. – Moment House presents The 4th Annual .Paak House – The .Paak House Experience featuring a full set from Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals. Proceeds support the Brandon Anderson Foundation. Tickets are $15 or $20 on the day of the show, and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Mandolin presents Of Monsters and Men celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album My Head Is An Animal with four performances live from Gamla Bio in Reykjavik, Iceland. The band will perform the album in full plus OMAM favorites with different set lists for each show. Tickets are $20 a show or $65 for all four, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 23

8 p.m. – Mandolin presents Halestorm’s Happy Hale-i-days livestream. Tickets are $18, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 26

3 p.m. – veeps presents Chrissie Hynde & Co Sing Bob Dylan (and other songs) from The Royal Opera House in London. Tickets are $22, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 27

8:50 p.m. – veeps presents Dr. Dog: Last Tour Live from The Fillmore Philadelphia. Tickets are $15 or $20 on the day of the show, and you can buy them here.

Dec. 30

8 p.m. – AARP presents a virtual concert with Richard Marx, celebrating the connection between music and health. RSVP for the free event here.

Jan. 8, 2022

8 p.m. – Mandolin presents Joey’s Song: Fighting Epilepsy with Music, a benefit concert live from The Sylvee Theater in Madison, WI. The house band will be the Know-It-All Boyfriends, featuring Butch Vig and Duke Erikson from Garbage along with Freedy Johnson and others. Special guest performers include Dave Pirner (Soul Asylum), Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne), Tonya Donelly and Gail Greenwood (Belly), Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo), Laura Jane Grace (Against Me), and more. Tickets are $15, and you can buy them here.