December entertainment guide 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to be in the D.C. area!
This month brings a ton of fun events around town for the holidays.
Here’s our December Entertainment Guide:
December Entertainment Guide
Dec. 1: “The Power of the Dog” in movie theaters
Dec. 1: Chante Moore at City Winery
Dec. 1-5: “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” at National Theatre
Dec. 1-26: “Seven Guitars” at Arena Stage
Dec. 1-26: “Cinderella” at Synetic Theater
Dec. 1-26: Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre
Dec. 1-27: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre
Dec. 1-Jan. 2: “Rent” at Signature Theatre
Dec. 1-Jan. 2: “A Strange Loop” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Dec. 1-Jan. 2: “Beauty and the Beast” at Olney Theatre
Dec. 1-Jan. 9: “White Christmas” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Dec. 1-Jan. 9: “Once Upon One More Time” at Shakespeare Theatre
Dec. 2: Bob Dylan at The Anthem
Dec. 2: JacksFilms at Fillmore Silver Spring
Dec. 3: GIVEON at Howard Theatre
Dec. 3: Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith at Capital One Hall
Dec. 3-4: The Isley Brothers at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Dec. 3-4: Chris Botti at The Birchmere
Dec. 4: Deadmau5 at Echostage
Dec. 4: Mannheim Steamroller at Strathmore
Dec. 4: “A Jazz Piano Christmas” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 4: Steve-O at Capital Turnaround
Dec. 4-5: Bruno Mars at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 4-18: Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-A-Long From Home
Dec. 4-12: Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s Holiday Show at Lincoln Theatre
Dec. 5: The 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors
Dec. 5: Emmylou Harris at The Hamilton
Dec. 5: Keith Sweat at EagleBank Arena
Dec. 6-7: Sarah Brightman at Strathmore
Dec. 7: America at The Birchmere
Dec. 7: Jefferson Starship at The Maryland Theatre
Dec. 7: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at Capital One Hall
Dec. 7-8: Gordon Lightfoot at Rams Head Annapolis
Dec. 7-12: “Tootsie” at National Theatre
Dec. 9: KT Tunstall at The Birchmere
Dec. 9: Mt. Joy at Rams Head Baltimore
Dec. 9: Svdden Death at 9:30 Club
Dec. 9: Taylor Swift Dance Party at Union Stage
Dec. 9-10: Ingrid Michaelson’s “Holiday Pops” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 9-12: Dave Attell at DC Improv
Dec. 9-19: Step Afrika! Magical Holiday at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Dec. 19: Lil Baby at Royal Farms Arena
Dec. 10: “Don’t Look Up” in movie theaters
Dec. 10: “West Side Story” in movie theaters
Dec. 10: “Being the Ricardos” in movie theaters
Dec. 10-11: Eric Church at The Anthem
Dec. 10-11: Wayne Shorter & Esperanza Spalding at Kennedy Center
Dec. 10-18: Folger Consort presents “A Medieval Christmas”
Dec. 10-31: “An Irish Carol” at Keegan Theatre
Dec. 11: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at The Birchmere
Dec. 11-13: Bobcat Goldthwait at DC Comedy Loft
Dec. 11-Jan. 9: “A Snowy Nite at the Dew Drop Inn” at Anacostia Playhouse
Dec. 12: Andrea Bocelli at Capital One Arena
Dec. 12: Eric Byrd Trio at The Hamilton
Dec. 12: Karol G at DAR Constitution Hall
Dec. 14-15: MisterWives at 9:30 Club
Dec. 14-Jan. 2: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 15: John Waters at The Birchmere
Dec. 15-Jan. 16: “Ain’t Too Proud” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 16: Jennifer Nettles at Capital One Hall
Dec. 16-17: Carbon Leaf at The Birchmere
Dec. 16-19: “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 16-19: Tommy Davidson at DC Improv
Dec. 16-23: Washington Chorus’ “Candlelight Christmas” at Strathmore & Kennedy Center
Dec. 16-March 6: “Flight” at Studio Theatre
Dec. 17: “Nightmare Alley” in movie theaters
Dec. 17: “Spider-Man” No Way Home” in movie theaters
Dec. 17: “The Lost Daughter” in movie theaters
Dec. 17: Grand Funk Railroad at Hollywood Casino in Charles Town
Dec. 18: Paula Poundstone at Rams Head Annapolis
Dec. 18: David Shaw of The Revivalists at Union Stage
Dec. 18-19: National Philharmonic’s “Handel’s Messiah” at Strathmore
Dec. 18-24: Choral Arts Society’s “Family Christmas” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 19: Holiday Blues-a-Palooza at Pearl Street Warehouse
Dec. 19: Kansas at Capital One Hall
Dec. 20: Kenny G at The State Theatre
Dec. 21: Marshall Tucker Band at Rams Head Annapolis
Dec. 21-26: Marcus Johnson Christmas Residency at Blues Alley
Dec. 20-22: Kurtis Blow’s “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” at Strathmore
Dec. 20-24: Choral Arts Society’s “Christmas Music” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 22: “The Matrix Resurrections” in movie theaters
Dec. 22: Damien Escobar at Rams Head Annapolis
Dec. 23: Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Capital One Arena
Dec. 25: “Licorice Pizza” in movie theaters
Dec. 25: “The Tragedy of Macbeth” in movie theaters
Dec. 26: The Roots Holiday Tour at Kennedy Center
Dec. 27: Max Weinberg at The Birchmere
Dec. 28: Tiesto at Echostage
Dec. 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour at Capital One Arena
Dec. 28-Jan. 1: John Oliver at Kennedy Center
Dec. 28-Jan. 2: “Pretty Woman” at National Theatre
Dec. 29: Tony Woods at DC Improv
Dec. 29: Zedd at Echostage
Dec. 30: Bela Dona at The Birchmere
Dec. 30: “Joyful Holiday Experience” at DAR Constitution Hall
Dec. 31: “A Jazz New Year’s Eve” with Dianne Reeves at Kennedy Center
Dec. 31: E.U. & Sugar Bear at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Dec. 31: “Queer Eye” returns to Netflix
Dec. 31: “Cyrano” in movie theaters
Dec. 31: “New Year’s Eve Ball” at The Black Cat