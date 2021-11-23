US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 11:39 AM

Movies US charts:

1. No Time to Die

2. Free Guy

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

4. Old Henry

5. F9: The Fast Saga

6. Jungle Cruise

7. Apex

8. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9. Ride The Eagle

10. Stillwater

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Old Henry

2. The Lost Leonardo

3. The Grand Budapest Hotel

4. The Green Knight

5. The Beta Test

6. Night Raiders

7. Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

8. Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

9. One Shot

10. The Feast

