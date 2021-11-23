US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. No Time to Die
2. Free Guy
3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
4. Old Henry
5. F9: The Fast Saga
6. Jungle Cruise
7. Apex
8. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9. Ride The Eagle
10. Stillwater
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Old Henry
2. The Lost Leonardo
3. The Grand Budapest Hotel
4. The Green Knight
5. The Beta Test
6. Night Raiders
7. Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road
8. Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time
9. One Shot
10. The Feast
