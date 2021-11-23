US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. No Time to Die 2. Free Guy 3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings…

Movies US charts: 1. No Time to Die 2. Free Guy 3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4. Old Henry 5. F9: The Fast Saga 6. Jungle Cruise 7. Apex 8. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas 9. Ride The Eagle 10. Stillwater Movies US charts – Independent: 1. Old Henry 2. The Lost Leonardo 3. The Grand Budapest Hotel 4. The Green Knight 5. The Beta Test 6. Night Raiders 7. Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road 8. Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time 9. One Shot 10. The Feast