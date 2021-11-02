US-Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Better Off Dead by…

1. Better Off Dead by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818515 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert – 9781101658055 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Going There by Katie Couric – 9780316535878 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Not All Diamonds and Rosé by Dave Quinn – 9781250765796 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

7. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. Riggs by Sawyer Bennett – No ISBN Available – (Big Dog Books, LLC)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Archangel’s Light by Nalini Singh – 9780593198155 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

