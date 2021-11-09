US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. Game On by Janet Evanovich – 9781982154905 – (Atria Books)…

1. Game On by Janet Evanovich – 9781982154905 – (Atria Books)

2. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Better Off Dead by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818515 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Dune by Frank Herbert – 9781101658055 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom – 9780062888358 – (Harper)

7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

8. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. My Sister’s Flirty Friend by Piper Rayne – No ISBN Available – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

