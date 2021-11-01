November entertainment guide 2021

Halloween is over and the march to Thanksgiving has begun. Here's your "top of the month" entertainment guide for November.

There are also plenty of fun events around town this month.

Here’s your “top of the month” entertainment guide for November:

November Entertainment Guide

Nov. 1-14: “A Chorus Within Her” at Theater Alliance

Nov. 1-21: “Birds of North America” at Mosaic Theater

Nov. 1-30: “N” at Keegan Theatre

Nov. 2: Thundercat at 9:30 Club

Nov. 2: BBMak at Rams Head Annapolis

Nov. 2-Jan. 2: “Rent” at Signature Theatre

Nov. 3: Cheap Trick at Warner Theatre

Nov. 3: John Waite at Wolf Trap

Nov. 3: Lara Downes at Sixth & I

Nov. 3: Terri Clark and Pam Tillis at The Birchmere

Nov. 4: Herman’s Hermits at The Birchmere

Nov. 4: Eddie Palmieri at Blues Alley

Nov. 4: Kane Brown at Capital One Arena

Nov. 5: Gladys Knight at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 5: Sophie B. Hawkins at Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 5: “Finch” on Apple TV+

Nov. 5: “Spencer” in movie theaters

Nov. 5: Al Franken at Warner Theatre

Nov. 5: Master P. & Mystikal at Royal Farms Arena

Nov. 5-7: Michelle Wolf at DC Improv

Nov. 5-7: Fuego Flamenco Festival at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Nov. 5-Jan. 9: “White Christmas” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Nov. 6: Nikki Glaser at Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 6: “The Last Waltz” Tribute at The Hamilton

Nov. 6: Terence Blanchard at Frederick Jazz Festival

Nov. 6-7: “Waitress” at The Hippodrome

Nov. 6-14: Washington National Opera returns to Kennedy Center

Nov. 7: Collective Soul at The Anthem

Nov. 7: PJ Morton at Kennedy Center

Nov. 7: “Mystery Science Theater 3000” at Warner Theatre

Nov. 7: Capital City Symphony at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Nov. 9: The Wallflowers at The Birchmere

Nov. 9: Stone Temple Pilots at Rams Head Baltimore

Nov. 10: Brandy Clark at The Birchmere

Nov. 10: Pun DMV at DC Improv

Nov. 10: Folger presents “Shakespeare Lightning Round”

Nov. 10-Dec. 5: “Tuesdays with Morrie” at Theater J

Nov. 10-Dec. 5: “The Great Leap” at Round House Theatre

Nov. 11: 10,000 Maniacs at Rams Head Annapolis

Nov. 11: AFI Life Achievement Award for Julie Andrews

Nov. 11: John Lloyd Young at Wolf Trap

Nov. 11: Murder by Death at The Black Cat

Nov. 11-13: Bobcat Goldthwait at DC Comedy Loft

Nov. 12: Gilbert Gottfried at State Theatre

Nov. 12: Iliza Shlesinger at DAR Constitution Hall

Nov. 12: Jerrod Neimann at Weinberg Center

Nov. 12: “Belfast” in movie theaters

Nov. 12: “Passing” on Netflix

Nov. 12: Shane Smith & The Saints at Union Stage

Nov. 12: 10,000 Maniacs at The Birchmere

Nov. 13: 10,000 Maniacs at Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 13: Daughtry & Sevendust at The Fillmore

Nov. 13: George Clinton at Howard Theatre

Nov. 13: Pat Metheny at Strathmore

Nov. 13: Peabo Bryson at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Nov. 13: Questlove at Kennedy Center

Nov. 13-14: Taylor Tomlinson at Capital One Hall

Nov. 14: Finneas at 9:30 Club

Nov. 14: Tech N9ne at Rams Head Baltimore

Nov. 14: Herman’s Hermits at Rams Head Annapolis

Nov. 14: The Wallflowers at Baltimore Soundstage

Nov. 14: John Fogerty at The Anthem

Nov. 15: Ben Folds at Kennedy Center

Nov. 15-16: Roseanne Cash at The Birchmere

Nov. 16: Flaming Lips at The Anthem

Nov. 17: NRBQ at Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 18: Genesis at Capital One Arena

Nov. 19: Brothers Osborne at The Anthem

Nov. 19: “King Richard” in movie theaters

Nov. 19: “C’mon, C’mon” in movie theaters

Nov. 19: Rakim, Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff, KRS One at Kennedy Center

Nov. 19: Syleen Johnson & CeCe Peniston at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Nov. 19-20: Kix at Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 19-21: Paula Poundstone at The Birchmere

Nov. 19-Jan. 2: Adventure Theatre presents “Winterfest”

Nov. 20: Smokey Robinson at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 20: Mary J. Blige at Royal Farms Arena

Nov. 20: Carly Pearce at The Hamilton

Nov. 20: Alan Walker at Echostage

Nov. 20-21: Joan Osborne at Wolf Trap

Nov. 21: Kip Moore at The Fillmore

Nov. 21: Eric Gales at Pearl Street Warehouse

Nov. 23-Dec. 5: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at National Theatre

Nov. 24: “Encanto” in movie theaters

Nov. 24-Dec. 27: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre

Nov. 26: The Lemonheads at Baltimore Soundstage

Nov. 26: Disney Princess Concert at The Lyric in Baltimore

Nov. 26-27: Leslie Odom Jr. Christmas tour at Kennedy Center

Nov. 26-27: NSO Pops presents Pixar’s “Up” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 26-28: Donnell Rawlings at DC Improv

Nov. 26-Dec. 26: August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” at Arena Stage

Nov. 26-Dec. 31: Gaylord National Christmas Movies at National Harbor

Nov. 27: Chuck Brown Band & EU at The Hamilton

Nov. 27: Chris Isaak at The Birchmere

Nov. 27: Maze at EagleBank Arena

Nov. 27-Dec. 26: “Cinderella” at Synetic Theater

Nov. 27-Dec. 26: The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre

Nov. 28: “Elf on the Shelf” at Capital One Hall

Nov. 28: Fugees at Capital One Arena

Nov. 30: Chvrches at The Anthem

Nov. 30: 2 Chainz at The Fillmore

Nov. 30-Jan. 2: “Once Upon a One More Time” at Shakespeare Theatre

