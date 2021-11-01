November entertainment guide 2021

Halloween is over and the march to Thanksgiving has begun.
There are also plenty of fun events around town this month.
Here’s your “top of the month” entertainment guide for November:
November Entertainment Guide
Nov. 1-14: “A Chorus Within Her” at Theater Alliance
Nov. 1-21: “Birds of North America” at Mosaic Theater
Nov. 1-30: “N” at Keegan Theatre
Nov. 2: Thundercat at 9:30 Club
Nov. 2: BBMak at Rams Head Annapolis
Nov. 2-Jan. 2: “Rent” at Signature Theatre
Nov. 3: Cheap Trick at Warner Theatre
Nov. 3: John Waite at Wolf Trap
Nov. 3: Lara Downes at Sixth & I
Nov. 3: Terri Clark and Pam Tillis at The Birchmere
Nov. 4: Herman’s Hermits at The Birchmere
Nov. 4: Eddie Palmieri at Blues Alley
Nov. 4: Kane Brown at Capital One Arena
Nov. 5: Gladys Knight at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 5: Sophie B. Hawkins at Tally Ho Theater
Nov. 5: “Finch” on Apple TV+
Nov. 5: “Spencer” in movie theaters
Nov. 5: Al Franken at Warner Theatre
Nov. 5: Master P. & Mystikal at Royal Farms Arena
Nov. 5-7: Michelle Wolf at DC Improv
Nov. 5-7: Fuego Flamenco Festival at GALA Hispanic Theatre
Nov. 5-Jan. 9: “White Christmas” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Nov. 6: Nikki Glaser at Lincoln Theatre
Nov. 6: “The Last Waltz” Tribute at The Hamilton
Nov. 6: Terence Blanchard at Frederick Jazz Festival
Nov. 6-7: “Waitress” at The Hippodrome
Nov. 6-14: Washington National Opera returns to Kennedy Center
Nov. 7: Collective Soul at The Anthem
Nov. 7: PJ Morton at Kennedy Center
Nov. 7: “Mystery Science Theater 3000” at Warner Theatre
Nov. 7: Capital City Symphony at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Nov. 9: The Wallflowers at The Birchmere
Nov. 9: Stone Temple Pilots at Rams Head Baltimore
Nov. 10: Brandy Clark at The Birchmere
Nov. 10: Pun DMV at DC Improv
Nov. 10: Folger presents “Shakespeare Lightning Round”
Nov. 10-Dec. 5: “Tuesdays with Morrie” at Theater J
Nov. 10-Dec. 5: “The Great Leap” at Round House Theatre
Nov. 11: 10,000 Maniacs at Rams Head Annapolis
Nov. 11: AFI Life Achievement Award for Julie Andrews
Nov. 11: John Lloyd Young at Wolf Trap
Nov. 11: Murder by Death at The Black Cat
Nov. 11-13: Bobcat Goldthwait at DC Comedy Loft
Nov. 12: Gilbert Gottfried at State Theatre
Nov. 12: Iliza Shlesinger at DAR Constitution Hall
Nov. 12: Jerrod Neimann at Weinberg Center
Nov. 12: “Belfast” in movie theaters
Nov. 12: “Passing” on Netflix
Nov. 12: Shane Smith & The Saints at Union Stage
Nov. 12: 10,000 Maniacs at The Birchmere
Nov. 13: 10,000 Maniacs at Tally Ho Theater
Nov. 13: Daughtry & Sevendust at The Fillmore
Nov. 13: George Clinton at Howard Theatre
Nov. 13: Pat Metheny at Strathmore
Nov. 13: Peabo Bryson at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Nov. 13: Questlove at Kennedy Center
Nov. 13-14: Taylor Tomlinson at Capital One Hall
Nov. 14: Finneas at 9:30 Club
Nov. 14: Tech N9ne at Rams Head Baltimore
Nov. 14: Herman’s Hermits at Rams Head Annapolis
Nov. 14: The Wallflowers at Baltimore Soundstage
Nov. 14: John Fogerty at The Anthem
Nov. 15: Ben Folds at Kennedy Center
Nov. 15-16: Roseanne Cash at The Birchmere
Nov. 16: Flaming Lips at The Anthem
Nov. 17: NRBQ at Tally Ho Theater
Nov. 18: Genesis at Capital One Arena
Nov. 19: Brothers Osborne at The Anthem
Nov. 19: “King Richard” in movie theaters
Nov. 19: “C’mon, C’mon” in movie theaters
Nov. 19: Rakim, Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy Jeff, KRS One at Kennedy Center
Nov. 19: Syleen Johnson & CeCe Peniston at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Nov. 19-20: Kix at Tally Ho Theater
Nov. 19-21: Paula Poundstone at The Birchmere
Nov. 19-Jan. 2: Adventure Theatre presents “Winterfest”
Nov. 20: Smokey Robinson at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 20: Mary J. Blige at Royal Farms Arena
Nov. 20: Carly Pearce at The Hamilton
Nov. 20: Alan Walker at Echostage
Nov. 20-21: Joan Osborne at Wolf Trap
Nov. 21: Kip Moore at The Fillmore
Nov. 21: Eric Gales at Pearl Street Warehouse
Nov. 23-Dec. 5: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at National Theatre
Nov. 24: “Encanto” in movie theaters
Nov. 24-Dec. 27: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre
Nov. 26: The Lemonheads at Baltimore Soundstage
Nov. 26: Disney Princess Concert at The Lyric in Baltimore
Nov. 26-27: Leslie Odom Jr. Christmas tour at Kennedy Center
Nov. 26-27: NSO Pops presents Pixar’s “Up” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 26-28: Donnell Rawlings at DC Improv
Nov. 26-Dec. 26: August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” at Arena Stage
Nov. 26-Dec. 31: Gaylord National Christmas Movies at National Harbor
Nov. 27: Chuck Brown Band & EU at The Hamilton
Nov. 27: Chris Isaak at The Birchmere
Nov. 27: Maze at EagleBank Arena
Nov. 27-Dec. 26: “Cinderella” at Synetic Theater
Nov. 27-Dec. 26: The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre
Nov. 28: “Elf on the Shelf” at Capital One Hall
Nov. 28: Fugees at Capital One Arena
Nov. 30: Chvrches at The Anthem
Nov. 30: 2 Chainz at The Fillmore
Nov. 30-Jan. 2: “Once Upon a One More Time” at Shakespeare Theatre