Washington Performing Arts presents outdoor music at Tregaron Conservancy

Woodley Park and Cleveland Park are vibrant urban destinations in Northwest D.C. However, there is also a sprawling swath of nature for relaxation at Tregaron Conservancy.

However, there is also a sprawling swath of nature for relaxation at Tregaron Conservancy.

“It’s a beautiful oasis,” Washington Performing Arts Creative Media Manager Alex Galiatsatos said. “It’s a 13-acre parkland nestled between Woodley and Cleveland Park.”

This Saturday, the space will host simultaneous outdoor concerts for “Tregaron Unplugged” from 4 to 6 p.m. in an event cosponsored by Mars. Inc. and Mars Arts D.C.

“We’ll be featuring six local artists in four spots,” Galiatsatos said. “We want to create this intimate, outdoor listening room type of environment. … It’s a build-your-own-adventure experience. Attendees can wander through the trails and take in different music, or they can bring blankets and chairs and post up by a particular artist.”

All six unplugged musicians hail from the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area.

“Saxophonist Brad Linde; … jazz vocalist Integriti Reeves; … singer-songwriter VeVe Marley, who does a great blend of folk, Afro-beats, R&B, hip-hop with acoustic guitar; classical guitarist Oscar Somersalo will be performing; … The Sweater Set is a folk duet; … finally, percussionist Rikayyah will be offering a sound-healing, meditative space.”

The pandemic is the perfect time to enjoy an outdoor concert in nature.

“Safety and health were a major concern and top priority, so we were in talks with Tregaron Conservancy, and it seemed like a perfect outdoor, open event,” Galiatsatos said. “We want to make sure that folks feel safe and comfortable and enjoy some live music again.”

Attendance is free, but pre-registration is highly recommended.

