US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 12:03 PM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Wish by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728611 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty – 9781250220264 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr – 9781982168452 – (Scribner)

4. Peril by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa – 9781982182939 – (Simon & Schuster)

5. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164904 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

6. Spark by Helen Hardt – 9781642633016 – (Waterhouse Press)

7. Fortune and Glory by Janet Evanovich – 9781982154868 – (Atria Books)

8. Absolute Zero (An Agent Zero Spy Thriller—Book #12) by Jack Mars – 9781094372921 – (Jack Mars)

9. The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik – 9780593128879 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen – 9780316280013 – (Little, Brown and Company)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

