Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Entertainment News » Rosamund Pike to narrate…

Rosamund Pike to narrate audiobook of ‘The Eye of the World’

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Rosamund Pike, who stars in the Amazon Prime Video series based on Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” books, also took on the epic task of narrating the audio edition of the late author’s fantasy classic “The Eye of the World.”

“The Eye of the World,” published in 1990, is the first volume of Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” epic.

Macmillan Audio announced Thursday that the audiobook comes out Nov. 16, three days before the Amazon series airs. The audio is 30 hours long, and includes a vast catalog of pronunciations and characters. It has a list price of $49.99.

“I’m excited to bring ‘The Wheel of Time’’ series to life in a different way once again,” Pike said in a statement. “‘The Wheel of Time’ is an especially great series for audiobook listeners to immerse themselves in, and I reveled in voicing the robust collection of unique characters.”

The Oscar-nominated actor stars as Moiraine Damodred in the “Wheel of Time” series, which also features Marcus Rutherford, Josha Stradowski and Zoë Robins.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News

Labor makes the case that its CIO reporting structure works despite the IG’s doubts

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

Under new Biden initiative, agencies will do more to educate employees about collective bargaining

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up