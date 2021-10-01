October entertainment guide 2021

October means the leaves are changing and the weather is cooling.
It also means a brand new month of fun events around the D.C. area.
Mark your calendars with our top of the month entertainment guide:
October Entertainment Guide
Oct. 1: Josh Groban at Capital One Hall
Oct. 1: Lewis Black at Weinberg Center
Oct. 1: Counting Crows at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 1: Dr. Dog at 9:30 Club
Oct. 1: “The Many Saints of Newark” in movie theaters
Oct. 1: Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary on PBS
Oct. 1: “WWE Smackdown” at Royal Farms Arena
Oct. 1-2: Kelsey Cook at DC Comedy Loft
Oct. 1-3: “Quixote Nuevo” at Round House Theatre
Oct. 1-3: “Good People” at Keegan Theatre
Oct. 1-4: March on Washington Film Festival
Oct. 1-10: Chesapeake Film Festival
Oct. 1-24: “My Lord, What a Night” at Ford’s Theatre
Oct. 1-31: “Godspell” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Oct. 1-31: “The Thanksgiving Play” at Olney Theatre Center
Oct. 1-Dec. 31: “If These Halls Could Talk” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 2: Brooks & Dunn at Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 2: David Sedaris at Weinberg Center
Oct. 2-3: Little Big Town at Capital One Hall
Oct: 2-3: Alexandria Symphony’s “Beethoven’s Fifth & Rhapsody”
Oct. 3: Rod Wave at Echostage
Oct. 3: Dwight Yoakam at The Maryland Theatre
Oct. 3-Nov. 6: Workhouse Haunt at Workhouse Arts Center
Oct. 4: Shakespeare Theatre’s “Our Town, Our Shakespeare in the Park”
Oct. 4-5: Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Birchmere
Oct. 4: J. Cole at Capital One Arena
Oct. 6-7: Jim Messina at Wolf Trap
Oct. 6-17: David Strathairn at Shakespeare Theatre
Oct. 7: Dave Grohl at Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 7: Thomas Rhett at Merriweather
Oct. 7-11: Disney on Ice at EagleBank Arena
Oct. 8: Chicago at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 8: Christopher Cross at The Birchmere
Oct. 8: Mt. Joy at The Anthem
Oct. 8: “Mass” in movie theaters
Oct. 8: “No Time to Die” in movie theaters
Oct. 8: Karla Bonoff at Wolf Trap
Oct. 8: The Jayhawks at The Hamilton
Oct. 8: Chelsea Handler at The Hall at Maryland Live!
Oct. 8: Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti at Royal Farms Arena
Oct. 8-Nov. 21: “Celia and Fidel” at Arena Stage
Oct. 8-Dec. 18: Concerts from the Library of Congress
Oct. 9: The Guess Who at The Birchmere
Oct. 9: Dierks Bentley at Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 9: “Tregaron Unplugged” by Washington Performing Arts
Oct. 9-10: Bruno Mars at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 10: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere
Oct. 10: Jonas Brothers at Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 11-31: “The Madness of Poe” at Synetic Theater
Oct. 12: John Legend at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 12: Patty Griffin & Gregory Alan Isakov at The Birchmere
Oct. 13: David Foster at The Birchmere
Oct. 13: Slipknot at Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 13: Tony Woods at DC Improv
Oct. 13-14: Damien Escobar at The Birchmere
Oct. 13-17: Double Exposure: Investigative Film Festival
Oct. 13-17: Disney on Ice at Royal Farms Arena
Oct. 13-31: “Hadestown” at the Kennedy Center
Oct. 14: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin at Capital One Arena
Oct. 14-16: NSO performs “Black Panther” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 14-17: Middleburg Film Festival
Oct. 14-17: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley
Oct. 15: Brian Wilson at Warner Theatre
Oct. 15: Trevor Noah at Capital One Arena
Oct. 15: “The Last Duel” in movie theaters
Oct. 15: Gipsy Kings at Strathmore
Oct. 15: The Manhattans at The Birchmere
Oct. 15-16: Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Kennedy Center
Oct. 15-16: “Broken Fantasies” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Oct. 16: All Things Go Music Festival at Merriweather
Oct. 16: Rodney Crowell at Wolf Trap
Oct. 16: Kate Kennedy at Howard Theatre
Oct. 16: Jason Aldean at Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 17: Judy Collins at The Birchmere
Oct. 17-18: Todd Rundgren at Capital Turnaround
Oct. 18: The Monkees at Warner Theatre
Oct. 18-19: Boney James at The Birchmere
Oct. 19: Kennedy Center Book Club
Oct. 19: Mavis Staples & Amy Helm at Lincoln Theatre
Oct. 20: Garrison Keillor at The Birchmere
Oct. 21: Tab Benoit at The Birchmere
Oct. 21: “Shakespeare Lightning Round” at Folger Theatre
Oct. 21-22: “Season Opening Performance” by The Washington Ballet
Oct. 21-23: Hasan Minhaj at Kennedy Center
Oct. 21-25: Washington West Film Festival
Oct. 22: “Dune” in movie theaters
Oct. 22: D.L. Hughley at Capital One Hall
Oct. 23: Foreigner at MECU Pavilion
Oct. 22-23: The Whispers at The Birchmere
Oct. 23-Nov. 20: “N” at Keegan Theatre
Oct. 25: H.E.R. at The Anthem
Oct. 25: Gordon Lightfoot at The Birchmere
Oct. 26: Ledisi at Strathmore
Oct. 27-Nov. 21: “Birds of North America” at Mosaic Theater
Oct. 28: Emmylou Harris benefit concert at Capital One Hall
Oct. 29: “Army of Thieves” on Netflix
Oct. 29: Don Diablo at Echostage
Oct. 29: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at The Birchmere
Oct. 29: The Temptations & Four Tops at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 29: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at The Anthem
Oct. 29: Justin Moore at The Hall at Maryland Live!
Oct. 29-31: “Waitress” at Capital One Hall
Oct. 30: Katie Couric at The Anthem
Oct. 30: Bad Religion at The Fillmore
Oct. 30: Laura Benanti at Wolf Trap
Oct. 30: X Ambassadors at Lincoln Theatre