October entertainment guide 2021

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

October 1, 2021, 1:30 AM

October means the leaves are changing and the weather is cooling.

It also means a brand new month of fun events around the D.C. area.

Mark your calendars with our top of the month entertainment guide:

 

October Entertainment Guide

Oct. 1: Josh Groban at Capital One Hall

Oct. 1: Lewis Black at Weinberg Center

Oct. 1: Counting Crows at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 1: Dr. Dog at 9:30 Club

Oct. 1: “The Many Saints of Newark” in movie theaters

Oct. 1: Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary on PBS

Oct. 1: “WWE Smackdown” at Royal Farms Arena

Oct. 1-2: Kelsey Cook at DC Comedy Loft

Oct. 1-3: “Quixote Nuevo” at Round House Theatre

Oct. 1-3: “Good People” at Keegan Theatre

Oct. 1-4: March on Washington Film Festival

Oct. 1-10: Chesapeake Film Festival

Oct. 1-24: “My Lord, What a Night” at Ford’s Theatre

Oct. 1-31: “Godspell” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Oct. 1-31: “The Thanksgiving Play” at Olney Theatre Center

Oct. 1-Dec. 31: “If These Halls Could Talk” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 2: Brooks & Dunn at Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 2: David Sedaris at Weinberg Center

Oct. 2-3: Little Big Town at Capital One Hall

Oct: 2-3: Alexandria Symphony’s “Beethoven’s Fifth & Rhapsody”

Oct. 3: Rod Wave at Echostage

Oct. 3: Dwight Yoakam at The Maryland Theatre

Oct. 3-Nov. 6: Workhouse Haunt at Workhouse Arts Center

Oct. 4: Shakespeare Theatre’s “Our Town, Our Shakespeare in the Park”

Oct. 4-5: Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Birchmere

Oct. 4: J. Cole at Capital One Arena

Oct. 6-7: Jim Messina at Wolf Trap

Oct. 6-17: David Strathairn at Shakespeare Theatre

Oct. 7: Dave Grohl at Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 7: Thomas Rhett at Merriweather

Oct. 7-11: Disney on Ice at EagleBank Arena

Oct. 8: Chicago at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 8: Christopher Cross at The Birchmere

Oct. 8: Mt. Joy at The Anthem

Oct. 8: “Mass” in movie theaters

Oct. 8: “No Time to Die” in movie theaters

Oct. 8: Karla Bonoff at Wolf Trap

Oct. 8: The Jayhawks at The Hamilton

Oct. 8: Chelsea Handler at The Hall at Maryland Live!

Oct. 8: Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti at Royal Farms Arena

Oct. 8-Nov. 21: “Celia and Fidel” at Arena Stage

Oct. 8-Dec. 18: Concerts from the Library of Congress

Oct. 9: The Guess Who at The Birchmere

Oct. 9: Dierks Bentley at Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 9: “Tregaron Unplugged” by Washington Performing Arts

Oct. 9-10: Bruno Mars at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 10: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere

Oct. 10: Jonas Brothers at Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 11-31: “The Madness of Poe” at Synetic Theater

Oct. 12: John Legend at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 12: Patty Griffin & Gregory Alan Isakov at The Birchmere

Oct. 13: David Foster at The Birchmere

Oct. 13: Slipknot at Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 13: Tony Woods at DC Improv

Oct. 13-14: Damien Escobar at The Birchmere

Oct. 13-17: Double Exposure: Investigative Film Festival

Oct. 13-17: Disney on Ice at Royal Farms Arena

Oct. 13-31: “Hadestown” at the Kennedy Center

Oct. 14: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin at Capital One Arena

Oct. 14-16: NSO performs “Black Panther” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 14-17: Middleburg Film Festival

Oct. 14-17: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley

Oct. 15: Brian Wilson at Warner Theatre

Oct. 15: Trevor Noah at Capital One Arena

Oct. 15: “The Last Duel” in movie theaters

Oct. 15: Gipsy Kings at Strathmore

Oct. 15: The Manhattans at The Birchmere

Oct. 15-16: Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro at Kennedy Center

Oct. 15-16: “Broken Fantasies” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Oct. 16: All Things Go Music Festival at Merriweather

Oct. 16: Rodney Crowell at Wolf Trap

Oct. 16: Kate Kennedy at Howard Theatre

Oct. 16: Jason Aldean at Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 17: Judy Collins at The Birchmere

Oct. 17-18: Todd Rundgren at Capital Turnaround

Oct. 18: The Monkees at Warner Theatre

Oct. 18-19: Boney James at The Birchmere

Oct. 19: Kennedy Center Book Club

Oct. 19: Mavis Staples & Amy Helm at Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 20: Garrison Keillor at The Birchmere

Oct. 21: Tab Benoit at The Birchmere

Oct. 21: “Shakespeare Lightning Round” at Folger Theatre

Oct. 21-22: “Season Opening Performance” by The Washington Ballet

Oct. 21-23: Hasan Minhaj at Kennedy Center

Oct. 21-25: Washington West Film Festival

Oct. 22: “Dune” in movie theaters

Oct. 22: D.L. Hughley at Capital One Hall

Oct. 23: Foreigner at MECU Pavilion

Oct. 22-23: The Whispers at The Birchmere

Oct. 23-Nov. 20: “N” at Keegan Theatre

Oct. 25: H.E.R. at The Anthem

Oct. 25: Gordon Lightfoot at The Birchmere

Oct. 26: Ledisi at Strathmore

Oct. 27-Nov. 21: “Birds of North America” at Mosaic Theater

Oct. 28: Emmylou Harris benefit concert at Capital One Hall

Oct. 29: “Army of Thieves” on Netflix

Oct. 29: Don Diablo at Echostage

Oct. 29: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at The Birchmere

Oct. 29: The Temptations & Four Tops at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 29: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at The Anthem

Oct. 29: Justin Moore at The Hall at Maryland Live!

Oct. 29-31: “Waitress” at Capital One Hall

Oct. 30: Katie Couric at The Anthem

Oct. 30: Bad Religion at The Fillmore

Oct. 30: Laura Benanti at Wolf Trap

Oct. 30: X Ambassadors at Lincoln Theatre

