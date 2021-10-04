Best of Bond: Countdown to ‘No Time to Die’

Before Daniel Craig makes his final appearance as James Bond in "No Time to Die" this Friday, WTOP's Dave Preston ranks the Best of Bond in a different category every day this week.
WTOP’s Dave Preston ranks the Best of Bond in a different category every day this week.
Click the links below to see each day’s countdown:
- Monday: Best Bond Actors
- Tuesday: Best Bond Villains
- Wednesday: Best Bond Songs
- Thursday: Best Bond Gadgets
- Friday: Best Bond Flicks
Bookmark the page to check back all week.
Enjoy the countdown!
