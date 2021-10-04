Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Entertainment News » Best of Bond: Countdown…

Best of Bond: Countdown to ‘No Time to Die’

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

October 4, 2021, 3:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Daniel Craig makes his final appearance as James Bond in “No Time to Die” this Friday.

WTOP’s Dave Preston ranks the Best of Bond in a different category every day this week.

Click the links below to see each day’s countdown:

  • Monday: Best Bond Actors
  • Tuesday: Best Bond Villains
  • Wednesday: Best Bond Songs
  • Thursday: Best Bond Gadgets
  • Friday: Best Bond Flicks

Bookmark the page to check back all week.

Enjoy the countdown!

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News | Movie Reviews

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up